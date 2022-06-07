The Worldwide Industrial Floor Scrubbers Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Product, End-Use, and Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial floor scrubbers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,522.80 million in 2021 to US$ 6,334.41 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.



The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management. The inclusion of intelligent, automated systems and gadgets across the linked building unlocks new possibilities, new experiences, and new efficiency. Customers and coworkers benefit from smart lighting, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning HVAC, and cleaning technology, while facility managers benefit from decreased management effort, cost savings, productivity benefits, and the delivery of higher operational standards and a better customer experience. The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management.

Robotic automation's return on investment (ROI) differs for every client, but end users may improve their ROI by looking at their processes holistically, according to Collins. Consider everything from lower expenses to increased worker productivity and better customer experiences when determining ROI. The continuous advancements in robotic floor scrubbers provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecasted period.



Individuals and businesses are acting in ways that assist in preserving the environment and conserving natural resources on a personal and commercial level. While green technology adoption is a global trend across all industries, the demand for environmentally aware industrial floor scrubbers varies across different market segments. Developed markets, such as those in Europe and North America, are early adopters of sustainable technology and place a high value on employing new products with little environmental effect. For instance, Tennant Company supplies hard floor and carpet cleaning equipment and the most cutting-edge cleaning technology. When compared to traditional floor cleaning chemicals and procedures, H2O technology electrically transforms water into a cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money, improves safety, and has a lower environmental impact. These advantages of green cleaning technologies are propelling the demand for industrial floor scrubbers.



In Canada, hospitals and commercial spaces dominate the industrial floor scrubbers market. Canada's largest hospital networks currently employ at-least one robotic scrubber, which has an autonomous navigation system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous floor scrubbers were also increasingly being used at airports, hospitals, universities, sports facilities, and shopping malls as the COVID-19 pandemic sharpened the public's focus on maintaining the hygiene of public spaces. However, robotic floor scrubbers in Canada are not replacing humans at work.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries that continue to face the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and African region. It is becoming clear with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the above-mentioned countries that few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors. The rising volatility of the region's power sector, as well as changing market dynamics, would have an undesirable effect on the industrial brakes market in the region. However, since the prominent oil and petrochemical industries in this region are reopening and process recorders play a significant role in efficient production and business optimization, the demand for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to regain momentum in this region.



The key companies operating in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market are Amano Corporation; Comac s.p.a.; Conquest Equipment Pty Ltd; Fimap s.p.a.; Hafi Elektra Private Limited; Hako GmbH; Nilfisk Group; Polivac International Pty Ltd; Roots Multiclean Ltd; and Tennant Company.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5ru0l

