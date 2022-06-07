The Worldwide Industrial Floor Scrubbers Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offering, Product, End-Use, and Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial floor scrubbers market is expected to grow from US$ 3,522.80 million in 2021 to US$ 6,334.41 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.
The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management. The inclusion of intelligent, automated systems and gadgets across the linked building unlocks new possibilities, new experiences, and new efficiency. Customers and coworkers benefit from smart lighting, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning HVAC, and cleaning technology, while facility managers benefit from decreased management effort, cost savings, productivity benefits, and the delivery of higher operational standards and a better customer experience. The power of technology is propelling innovation in facilities management.
Robotic automation's return on investment (ROI) differs for every client, but end users may improve their ROI by looking at their processes holistically, according to Collins. Consider everything from lower expenses to increased worker productivity and better customer experiences when determining ROI. The continuous advancements in robotic floor scrubbers provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecasted period.
Individuals and businesses are acting in ways that assist in preserving the environment and conserving natural resources on a personal and commercial level. While green technology adoption is a global trend across all industries, the demand for environmentally aware industrial floor scrubbers varies across different market segments. Developed markets, such as those in Europe and North America, are early adopters of sustainable technology and place a high value on employing new products with little environmental effect. For instance, Tennant Company supplies hard floor and carpet cleaning equipment and the most cutting-edge cleaning technology. When compared to traditional floor cleaning chemicals and procedures, H2O technology electrically transforms water into a cleaning solution that cleans effectively, saves money, improves safety, and has a lower environmental impact. These advantages of green cleaning technologies are propelling the demand for industrial floor scrubbers.
In Canada, hospitals and commercial spaces dominate the industrial floor scrubbers market. Canada's largest hospital networks currently employ at-least one robotic scrubber, which has an autonomous navigation system. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, autonomous floor scrubbers were also increasingly being used at airports, hospitals, universities, sports facilities, and shopping malls as the COVID-19 pandemic sharpened the public's focus on maintaining the hygiene of public spaces. However, robotic floor scrubbers in Canada are not replacing humans at work.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries that continue to face the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and African region. It is becoming clear with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the above-mentioned countries that few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors. The rising volatility of the region's power sector, as well as changing market dynamics, would have an undesirable effect on the industrial brakes market in the region. However, since the prominent oil and petrochemical industries in this region are reopening and process recorders play a significant role in efficient production and business optimization, the demand for industrial floor scrubbers is expected to regain momentum in this region.
The key companies operating in the Industrial Floor Scrubbers market are Amano Corporation; Comac s.p.a.; Conquest Equipment Pty Ltd; Fimap s.p.a.; Hafi Elektra Private Limited; Hako GmbH; Nilfisk Group; Polivac International Pty Ltd; Roots Multiclean Ltd; and Tennant Company.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST - Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America (SAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
4.5 Premium Insights
4.5.1 Industrial Floor Scrubbers - Volume Analysis
5. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing environment and health concerns
5.1.2 Various initiatives by governments toward cleanliness
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High cost of floor scrubbers in their large-scale adoption
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Technological advancements in the field of robotics
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising adoption of green cleaning technologies
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Overview
6.2 Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Top 5 Players
7. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Offering
7.1 Overview
7.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Offering (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Product
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Product: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Component
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Component: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Product
8.1 Overview
8.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Product (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Walk-behind Scrubbers
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Walk-behind Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Ride-on Scrubbers
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Ride-on Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Robotic Scrubbers
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Robotic Scrubbers: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End use
9.1 Overview
9.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By End Use (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Government
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Government: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Hospitality
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Hospitality: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Manufacturing and Warehousing
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Manufacturing and Warehousing: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Retail: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Component
10.1 Overview
10.2 Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Component (2020 and 2028)
10.3 Brushes
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Brushes: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Pads
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Pads: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Squeegees
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Squeegees: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others: Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
11. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - Geographic Analysis
12. Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.6 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Product Development
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Amano Corporation.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 COMAC S.p.A.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Conquest Equipment
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 afi Elektra Pvt Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Hako GmbH
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Nilfisk Group
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Polivac International Pty Ltd
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Roots Multiclean LTD.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Tennant Company
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 R.P.S. Corporation
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
