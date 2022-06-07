The Worldwide Data Center Generator Industry is Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2028

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Generator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Capacity, and Tier" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center generator market is expected to reach US$ 6,729.53 million by 2028 from US$ 4,693.00 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy are a few key contributors to the European data center generator market.

The Europe data center generator market growth is likely to expand as more renewable energy sources are adopted. AWS, Google, Equinix, Interxion, OVH Cloud, Scaleway, Aruba, and 17 other industry associations have agreed to make their facilities carbon neutral by 2030 by using 100% renewable energy sources. According to the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, by December 31, 2025, 75% of the power supplied to data centers in Europe would come from renewable or carbon-free sources, to reach 100% by December 31, 2030. This announcement will likely provide a significant boost to the European data center generator market size.



The data center generator market size in Southeast Asia is segmented into Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Rest of Southeast Asia. With many developments in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, Southeast Asia's data center generator industry is rapidly expanding. Southeast Asia is one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets. The demand for faster internet networks and the subsequent demand for data centers to store data created by the networks has increased due to the rise in internet usage and social media trends. These trends are boosting the production of new data centers in Southeast Asia, which is propelling the data center generator market share.



The data center generator market growth in the MEA is segmented into South Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of MEA. The market in the MEA is booming due to an increase in the number of data centers across the region. The number of internet users across the region is rising continuously. For instance, according to the UAE's Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), there were 3,269,359 internet subscribers and 17,075,188 active mobile phone subscribers in the UAE as of March 2021. Further, the UAE is one of the world's most connected countries. This is leading to an increase in data storage capacity requirements, leading to a rise in the number of data centers, further propelling the growth of the data center generator market.



The data center generator market faced a negative impact of the pandemic in the initial months of 2020 with the closing of manufacturing facilities and disruption in the supply chain of various component manufacturers. Also, the supply chain disruption of fuels such as diesel required to run data center generators caused a negative impact in 2020. Besides, the electricity demand dropped as business activities slowed down during the pandemic. Therefore, very few investments have been made in the generator industry in 2020. However, the overall market witnessed a positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the increase in number of hyper scale facilities.



The global data center generator market is segmented based on product type, capacity, and tier. Based on product type, the data center generator market is segmented into diesel, natural gas, and others. In terms of capacity, the data center generator market is segmented into less than 1 MW, 1-2 MW, and greater than 2 MW. Further, based on tier, the data center generator market is segmented into tier 1 & 2, tier 3, and tier 4.



ABB; Atlas Copco AB; Caterpillar; Cummins Inc.; DEUTZ AG; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; HITEC Power Protection; Kirloskar; Kohler Co.; and MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION are among the key players operating in the global data center generator market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Data Center Generator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Data Center Generator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Number of Data Centers

5.1.2 Rise in Backup Power Supply Requirements in Data Centers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fuel Management Problems in Data Centers Causing Downtime

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in Use of Renewable Energy in Data Centers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of DRUPS

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Data Center Generator Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Data Center Generator Market Overview

6.2 Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning/Market Share Analysis - Five Key Players



7. Data Center Generator Market - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Data Center Generator Market, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Diesel

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Diesel: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Natural Gas

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Natural Gas: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Bi-Fuel

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Bi-Fuel: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Data Center Generator Market - By Capacity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Data Center Generator Market, by Capacity (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Less Than 1 MW

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Less Than 1 MW: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 1 MW- 2 MW

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 1 MW- 2 MW: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Greater Than 2 MW

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Greater Than 2 MW: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Data Center Generator Market - By Tier

9.1 Overview

9.2 Data Center Generator Market, by Tier (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Tier 1 and 2

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Tier 1 and 2: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Tier 3

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Tier 3: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Tier 4

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Tier 4: Data Center Generator Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Data Center Generator Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Data Center Generator Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Southeast Asia Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ABB Ltd

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Atlas Copco AB

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Caterpillar Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Cummins Inc.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 DEUTZ AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS INC.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 HITEC POWER PROTECTION

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 KIRLOSKAR OIL ENGINES LIMITED

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Kohler Co.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

