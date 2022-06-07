The Middle East molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach $1,017.7 million by 2031 from $493.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis: Focus on Product, Testing Location, Technology, Application, End User, and Country Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284299/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



Diagnostics is a well-developed market with an integral part of medical decision-making -aid in acquiring information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, accentuating their criticality in healthcare.Molecular diagnostics has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it ensures the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics.



Most of the players in the Middle East molecular diagnostics market offer products encompassing the kits and reagents, instruments, and software categories.



Increasing investments in the R&D for molecular diagnostics is one of the major opportunities in the Middle East molecular diagnostics market. Several diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies are working collaboratively to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), in-situ hybridization (ISH), microarray, nucleic acid amplification-, or mass spectrometry-based molecular diagnostics for the applications in several disease indications in order to enable efficient diagnosis, treatment selection, dosage selection, and treatment monitoring.



Impact



Several techniques are employed in modern molecular diagnostics to detect and quantify specific DNA or RNA sequences, as well as proteins. Some of these additional technologies are described briefly below:

• Immunohistochemistry (IHC): IHC is the utilization of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies for the detection of specific antigens in tissue sections.

• In Situ Hybridization (ISH or FISH): This is a technique that unwinds DNA or RNA in the sample and employs a labeled DNA or RNA strand (probe), which hybridizes with the complementary sequence on an unwound strand (target).

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) allows researchers to amplify a small amount of DNA to quantities that can be used for analysis. PCR has ushered in a golden era in molecular diagnostics.

• Sequencing (CE, NGS): The sequencing allows the mapping of the entire sequence of the nucleotides that comprise a strand of DNA. As of 2020, sequencing can be achieved through capillary electrophoresis (CE) or through multiple next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods.



Impact of COVID-19



The current Middle East molecular diagnostics market comprises software, instruments, and consumables.It has been noticed that there has been a reduction in the capacity or shutdowns of laboratories and other research institutions, that have led to reduced usage of instruments, consumables, and software related to research.



Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the Middle East molecular diagnostics market size has been low-moderate.Some of the market players have reported a slight decline in sales.



However, financials are already on their way to recovery.The decline in revenues was mostly a result of the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, which comprised complete lockdowns across countries and major cities, thus interrupting the supply chain.



The timeline of impact spanned the end of the first quarter and the second quarter of 2020 for most of the key markets across the Middle East. However, the pandemic has played a key role in enhancing the growth prospects of molecular diagnostics and is expected to indirectly aid in improving the market growth outlook.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Product

• Systems

• Kits and Consumables

• Software and Other Products



The Middle East molecular diagnostics market in the products segment is expected to be dominated by the kits and consumables segment. This is due to an increasing number of molecular diagnostics kit providers offering kits and services to their end users.



Segmentation 2: by Testing Location

• Laboratory Testing

• Point-of-Care Testing



The Middle East molecular diagnostics market is dominated by the laboratory testing segment owing to an increasing number of molecular diagnostic laboratories in the Middle East region involved in undertaking various routine testing for different chronic and acute diseases.



Segmentation 3: by Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Microarray

• In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

• Other Technologies



The polymerase chain reaction segment dominates the Middle East molecular diagnostics market due to the increasing number of PCR testing being carried out in the Middle East laboratories for diagnosis.



Segmentation 4: by Application

• Core Molecular Diagnostics

• Reproductive Genetics

• Companion Diagnostics

• Liquid Biopsy

• Others



The core molecular diagnostic segment dominates the Middle East molecular diagnostics market due to the rising number of molecular testing in laboratories to cure diseases. Core molecular diagnostics applications include a large number of inclusive applications that cater to the major portion of the Middle East molecular diagnostics market.



Segmentation 5: by End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Outpatient Clinics/General Practitioners

• Research Laboratories

• Others



The hospitals segment dominates the Middle East molecular diagnostics market as hospitals, particularly in Middle East countries have incorporated extensive molecular diagnostics portfolios to provide superior care to patients suffering from diseases.



Segmentation 6: by Country

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.)

o Israel

o United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

o Egypt

o Iran

o Qatar

o Other Countries



K.S.A. generated the highest revenue of $132.5 million in 2020. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.) has a huge population base suffering from various diseases and rising healthcare costs in the region. Medical research in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.) has gained momentum since 2013 and is heavily being invested in by the local government. The government is extensively supporting research organizations with projects aimed at improving the understanding and treatment of diseases affecting the Saudi population.



Recent Developments in Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market



• In January 2022, Abbott showcased its life-changing diagnostic tools and medical devices product portfolio for point-of-care testing (POCT) that helped COVID-19, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease patients at MEDLAB Middle East.

• In June 2021, biomeruix launched EPISEQ SARS-COV-2 to identify SARS-CoV-2 variants using samples from COVID-19 positive patients.

• In 2021, the BD. company declared the approval of the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 with definitive digital results at home.

• In 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. partnered with Seegene, Inc., a Middle East leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics, for the commercialization and clinical development of molecular diagnostic products.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market:

• Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer in the Middle East

• Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines in the Middle East

• Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

• Lack of High-Complexity Testing Centers in the Middle East



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: Major manufacturers of the Middle East molecular diagnostic market, along with the service providers, are actively involved in undertaking significant business strategies to translate success in research and development into the commercial clinical setting.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Owing to the explosion of massively parallel sequencing and its applications, all areas of medicine have been affected, particularly molecular diagnostics.PCR has gradually evolved from gel analysis to real-time PCR to, more recently, digital PCR.



In digital PCR, amplification of individual targets is done in picolitre to nanoliter volumes, and instead of standard curves or internal controls, statistics are employed to calculate target concentrations.Genome-wide studies have gone beyond unknown expeditions, and disease association studies that use the expression, single nucleotide polymorphism, and copy number microarrays have identified useful markers that have been reduced to practical molecular tests.



Big data needs have resulted in new bioinformatics tools that continue to evolve rapidly.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Middle East molecular diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study have been involved as the Middle East molecular diagnostics-based product manufacturers that provide software and molecular diagnostic services.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Middle East molecular diagnostics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Abbott

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• BD

• Babirus Medical Equipment LLC

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Guardant Health

• Illumina, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Countries Covered

• K.S.A.

• Israel

• U.A.E.

• Egypt

• Iran

• Qatar

• Rest-of-the-Middle East

