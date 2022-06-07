Global Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Forecast to 2028 - Growing Disposable Income in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Category, End User, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hair loss prevention products market was valued at US$ 23,599.87 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31,524.52 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Hair loss is the most frequent condition that most individuals suffer worldwide. People are particularly concerned about their hair because it is the most valuable part of their body. There is a growing number of customers demanding hair loss prevention products that have a practical purpose. Haircare products, such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, and oils, are highly demanded to boost volume or strength of hair. Thus, the global hair loss prevention product market is seeing rapid expansion and is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.



Based on end user, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into men, women, and unisex. The unisex segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the men segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising hair fall, thinning hair, and emerging bald spots are among the major factors boosting the demand for hair loss prevention products among the male population. The willingness to achieve a better physical appearance is anticipated to bolster the need for personal care products among the male populace, which would drive the hair loss prevention market for the men segment during the forecast period.



Based on region, the hair loss prevention products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. Also, the market in the region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising hair loss issues among the populace in Asia Pacific significantly impact the hair loss prevention products market growth in the region.

Manufacturers, such as Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company Limited, and L'Oreal SA, introduce innovative and enhanced hair loss preventive products every year, which can be affordable and readily available in all supermarkets and hypermarkets in Asia Pacific. There is a rising demand for organic and herbal hair care products that avert hair loss generally and contain a mixture of oils, such as peppermint or tea tree. This is followed by advisories that popularize nonmedicinal shampoo, helping to protect hair loss, cleanse the scalp of medication buildup in the follicles, and stimulate new growth, likely to embark more product popularity over the coming years.



Church & Dwight, Inc.; Forest Essentials; Kao Corporation; L'oreal S.A.; Pierre Fabre Group; Procter & Gamble; Shiseido Co., Ltd; Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd; Unilever; and Aveda Corp are among the leading players in the hair loss prevention products market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South & Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Hair Loss Among the Youth

5.1.2 Availability of Targeted Products such as Serums and Hair Masks

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Availability of Various Alternative Treatments

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Inclination Towards Clean Label Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint



6. Hair Loss Prevention Products - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Overview

6.2 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Shampoos and Conditioners

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Shampoos and Conditioners: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Oils

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Oils: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Serums

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Serums: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others : Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Natural & Organic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Natural & Organic: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Conventional

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Conventional: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market, By End User (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Men

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Men: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Women

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Women: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Unisex

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Unisex: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Hair Loss Prevention Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)

10.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Convenience Stores

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Convenience Stores: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Online Retail

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Online Retail: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Others: Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



11. Hair Loss Prevention Products Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hair Loss Prevention Products Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 The Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Church & Dwight, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Forest Essentials

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 KAO Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 L'Oreal S.A.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 PIERRE FABRE GROUP

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Procter & Gamble

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Shiseido Co., Ltd.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Unilever

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 AVEDA CORP.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

