The agricultural adjuvants market is expected to grow from $3,298.6 million in the year 2021 to $4,786.5 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2027

The agricultural adjuvants market is in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop green agricultural adjuvants-based products, which are expected to increase due to the shift in consumer preference for organic food consumption.



Increasing investments in R&D of agricultural adjuvants is one of the major opportunities in the global agricultural adjuvants market. Moreover, the functions of agricultural adjuvants such as spreaders, stickers, thickening agents, compatibility agents, buffers/acidifiers, drift control agents, and antifoam agents are attracting farmers and applied to various crop types including cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables crops.



Impact



• With an increased crop protection chemicals and the growing need to limit pesticide waste creating the market opportunity for agricultural adjuvants manufacturers. As adjuvants enhance the efficacy of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, farmers are adopting adjuvant technology in their farming practices. Also, Europe focuses on green agricultural adjuvants, and the shift to eco-friendly, sustainable green products brings significant sales and financing opportunities to the Europe market.

• Furthermore, agricultural adjuvants consume in fertilizers and Plant Growth Regulators (PGR) in developed countries. Likewise, enormously precision farming techniques use the adjuvants in farming drive the agricultural adjuvants market during 2022-2027.



Impact of COVID-19



COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted on manufacturing and transportation activities of the agricultural adjuvants market.Due to the pandemic, the supply chain of the agricultural adjuvants market was disturbed at the global level.



Various governments closed their international trades and production units, due to these agricultural adjuvants markets hampered more at the global level.In mid of 2021, manufacturing and transportation activities of the agricultural adjuvants started gradually, and international trades started efficiently.



Therefore, the production and consumption of agricultural adjuvants products are expected to increase post-COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Application



• Insecticide

• Herbicide

• Fungicide

• Others



The global agricultural adjuvants market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by herbicide applications. This is due to, agricultural adjuvants improve the performance of herbicides, including better mixing and handling, increased effectiveness and safety, better distribution, and drift reduction in farms.



Segmentation 2: by Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

o Maize

o Wheat

o Rice

o Others

• Oilseeds & Pulses

o Soybean

o Others

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others



The global agricultural adjuvants market in the crop type segment is expected to be dominated by cereals & grains. All these crops are mass-produced and are of primary importance to the food and agricultural adjuvants are commonly used with crop protection chemicals.



Segmentation 3: by Function

• Activator Modifiers

o Surfactants

o Oil Adjuvants

• Utility Modifiers

o Compatibility Agents

o Antifoam Agents

o Buffers/Acidifiers

o Drift Control Agents

• Others

o Thickening Agents

o Spreaders

o Stickers



The global agricultural adjuvants market is dominated by the activator modifiers segment. This is due to the wide variety of products that can be manufactured, resulting in its higher adoption and usage by the end-users worldwide.



Segmentation 4: by Formulation

• Suspension Concentrate

• Emulsifiable Concentrate



The suspension concentrate product segment dominates the global agricultural adjuvants market due to the higher adoption of products in cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables crops.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• China

• U.K.

• Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, Malaysia, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Middle East and Africa - U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

• South America - Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America



North America generated the highest revenue of $1.12 billion in 2021, which is attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the North America region. North America is an attractive region for the agricultural adjuvants market because of increasing mechanized and precision farming.



Recent Developments in Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market



• In April 2022, PacBio, the provider of high-quality, highly correct sequencing platforms, announced the collaboration with Corteva, a global agriculture company, to develop custom, end-to-end workflows and adjuvants for a plant, pest, and microbial sequencing.

• In March 2022, Brandt, Inc. launched the new adjuvant technology, called BRANDT Integras Adjuvant Technology. This modern technology will help to reduce losses by improving efficiency in pesticide application.

• In August 2021, Univar Solutions Inc. partnered with Solvay, a global chemical and ingredient distributor, and provider. This partnership will help Solvay to distribute its agrochemical defensives, adjuvants, and fertilizers to Brazil.

• In August 2021, Evonik Industries AG and Tropfen created a partnership in South America. This partnership helped Evonik Industries AG to increase its footprint in South America and treat more than 7 million hectares of crops through BREAK-THRU adjuvants

• In July 2021, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, and Vive Crop Protection entered a distribution agreement for the U.S. market. This agreement helped the company increase its adjuvant business in the U.S. agricultural adjuvants market.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the agricultural adjuvants market:

• Increasing Crop Protection Chemicals Utilization in Farming

• Demand for Agricultural Adjuvants in Precision Farming

• Growing Need to Limit Pesticide Waste

• Rising Demand for Agricultural Adjuvants to Improve Yield



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Stringent Regulations on the Manufacture of Agricultural Adjuvants

• Environmental Concerns Related to Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of agricultural adjuvants products available for deployment in the various crop types including cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables crops globally.Moreover, the study provides the reader a detailed understanding of the different agricultural adjuvants-based products by application (herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, and others), by crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables).



Agricultural adjuvants-based finished products generate higher revenues when compared to the operational and raw material costs. Therefore, the agricultural adjuvants business is a high revenue-generating agricultural business.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global agricultural adjuvants market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favoured strategy for the companies has been new product launches, acquisition & joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the agricultural adjuvants market.



For instance, in February 2022, Precision Laboratories, LLC entered a partnership with Michigan State University. This partnership will help the company to increase its research and development activities in the agricultural adjuvants business.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global agricultural adjuvants market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agricultural adjuvants-based product manufacturers that provide raw or processed products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global agricultural adjuvants market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top segment players which are leading include agricultural adjuvants public companies, that capture around 60% of the presence in the market. Private players in agricultural adjuvants industries account for approximately 40% of the presence in the market.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Public Companies



• BASF SE

• Corteva

• Evonik Industries AG

• Nouryon

• Nufarm Ltd.

• Solvay

• Wilbur-Ellis Company Llc

• Nutrien Ltd.



Company Type 2: Private Companies



• Adjuvants Plus Inc.

• Brandt, Inc.

• Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

• Innvictis Crop Care Llc

• KALO

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Precision Laboratories, LLC



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

• Europe

• Spain

• Italy

• Germany

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• U.A.E.

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• Malaysia

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

