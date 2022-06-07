Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Report 2022: Outsourcing of Hospital Linen Supplies and Services is Supporting Business Expansion

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bed Sheet, Pillow Covers, Blanket, Bed Covers), by Material, by End Use, by Service Provider and by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospital linen supply and management services market is expected to reach USD 21.3 million by 2030

The increase in the prevalence of epidemics and pandemics, such as Ebola, COVID-19, and SARS along with the rising awareness regarding surgical site infection are the key factors driving the hospital linen supply and management services market.



Outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services is preferred over in-house due to various advantages associated with it. Outsourcing is a convenient option for laundry of a large number of linen clothes. Value-added services provided by the majority of the key players include laundry services.

Therefore, outsourcing hospital linen supplies & services boost the revenue of these companies, thus increasing their industry share. Outsourcing helps healthcare facilities to focus on their core competencies, and save time & money for upgrading equipment and workers and various materials required for laundry.

Moreover, in-house laundry requires a huge investment for installing and maintaining the laundry facility. Therefore, an increase in the number of outsourced laundry services to the key players to boost their revenue.

In addition, hospitals are opting for outsourced linen supplies such as uniforms, gowns, bedsheets, pillow covers, towels, and medical apparel, which is strengthening the position of the companies in the market. Thus, outsourcing of hospital linen supplies and services is supporting the business expansion over the forecast period.



Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the bed sheet & pillow covers segment held the largest share in 2021. The increase in their usage due to the outbreak of the pandemic across the globe is the major factor driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

Non-woven segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost.

The diagnostic center's segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising complications caused due to chronic disorders.

The contractual segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to its gaining popularity due to an increase in the number of services pertaining to linen and a rise in the number of hospitals, beds, & working professionals.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players .

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increase in number of surgical procedures

Value-added services by key players

Increase in outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services

Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

Market restraint analysis

Increasing demand for homecare services

High cost with shortage of linen clothes

Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market Analysis Tools

SWOT Analysis, by PEST

Porter's five forces analysis

Competitive Analysis

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Imagefirst

Tetsudo Linen Service Co. Ltd.

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

