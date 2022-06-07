Global Recorded Music Market Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to Grow by $21.4 Billion, Accelerating at a CAGR of 13.27%

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recorded Music Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recorded music market is poised to grow by $21.40 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.27%

The market is driven by increasing preference for on-demand music services, growing demand for music-related leisure activities, and the increasing adoption of digital music.

This study identifies the increasing preference for music streaming services as one of the prime reasons driving the recorded music market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of subscription model and increasing demand for music synchronization will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the recorded music market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The recorded music market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading recorded music market vendors that include

Aditya Music Pvt. Ltd.

Atlantic Recording Corp.

Beggars Group

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

DAIICHIKOSHO CO. LTD

Master Music Ltd

Naxos Digital Services Ltd

PSI Capital Inc.

Reel Note Studios

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

Sony Group Corp.

Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.

Tips Industries Ltd.

Universal Music Group

Virgin Group Holdings Ltd.

Vivendi SE

Warner Music Group Corp

