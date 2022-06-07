New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284269/?utm_source=GNW





The global hyperphosphatemia treatment market is expected to grow from $3.22 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is expected to grow to $5.5 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.



The hyperphosphatemia treatment market consists of sales of hyperphosphatemia products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole traders), which are used to restrict phosphate intake and the administration of phosphate-binding antacids like carbonate. Hyperphosphatemia is an electrolyte disorder in which there is an elevated level of phosphate in the blood, it can cause chronic renal disorder, hypoparathyroidism, and metabolic or respiratory acidosis.



The main products in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market are sevelamer, calcium-based phosphate binders, iron-based phosphate binders, lanthanum carbonate, and others.The sevelamer market consists of sales of sevelamer products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole traders) that refers to phosphate binding medication used for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic and kidney diseases.



The hyperphosphatemia treatment are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores.



North America was the largest region in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing chronic diseases among patients is driving the growth of the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.Chronic diseases are non-communicable and require long-term care.



A vast majority of chronic diseases can be categorized as cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory conditions, hyperparathyroidism, diabetes, and cancer.According to the world health organization (WHO), chronic disease prevalence is predicted to increase by 57% by the year 2020.



According to the United States Renal Data System they estimated that there are more than 300,000 patients with end-stage renal disease in the United States. There had been an increase in Hyperphosphatemia among patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), thus contributing to increase in demand for hyperphosphatemia treatment or drugs.



The increasing research & development activities are a key trend in the hyperphosphatemia treatment market.The company in hyperphosphatemia treatment are focusing on R&D activities for the development of innovative therapies for the treatment of renal diseases and related chronic conditions.



For instance, in May 2021, Alebund Pharmaceuticals, a Shanghai-based biopharmaceutical company raised $60 million in a Series B round to accelerate its development activities of innovative drugs and solutions for the treatment of renal diseases including hyperphosphatemia.



In December 2020, Unicycive a US-based company that develops novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas acquired Renazorb, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will helps Renazorb rapidly develop an alternate treatment for hyperphosphatemia supported an extended history of the utilization of lanthanum compounds for phosphate binding but with a potential to significantly enhance simple dosing and thereby improve patient adherence.



Renazorb is a US-based company that’s a non-aluminum, non-calcium, phosphate binder manufactured employing a patent-protected nanotechnology process.



The countries covered in the Hyperphosphatemia Treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________