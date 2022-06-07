Global Clinical Trials Management System Market Report 2022: A $4.72 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution Type (Enterprise, Site), by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), by Component, by End User, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical trials management system market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market growth include the rising number of clinical trials, digitalization across healthcare R&D, number of decentralized trials, and product enhancements. The Clinical Trial Management System offered by SimpleTrials, for instance, includes features such as contact management, calendar & monitoring, project planning, document management & eTMF, contract & payment system, subject tracking, visit report authoring & letter generation, EDC integration, and reporting and business analytics.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several challenges in conducting and operating clinical trials. As per a survey published by Oracle in 2021, 12% reported that clinical trial activity was paused. These respondents represented professionals involved in clinical trials at CROs, medical device companies, and biopharmaceutical companies.

However, the urgency to develop vaccines and other treatment options supported the adoption of emerging technologies. These included video visits, phone visits, remote monitoring, eConsent, and EHR. In fact, about 76% of respondents reported that the pandemic catalyzed their adoption of decentralized clinical trial methods. The trend is projected to continue post-COVID and is expected to propel the demand for CTMS solutions.



Increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and CROs coupled with government funding are promoting research activities. This factor is expected to boost demand for clinical trial management systems. According to the estimates of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), global research-based biopharmaceutical industry has spent around USD 179 billion on R&D in 2018.

This number is estimated to reach USD 202 billion by 2022. These investments facilitate the development of new medicines and vaccines to prevent and treat diseases. Some of the popular therapeutic areas for drug development include cancer, immunology, neurology, infectious diseases, and others.



Clinical Trials Management System Market Report Highlights

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, number of clinical studies, initiatives by market players, and flow of R&D investments are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for interoperable solutions and adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) in healthcare are other key factors fueling market growth.

Clinical Trial Management System is one of the three applications of IQVIA's Digital Trial Management Suite. It is designed to improve patient safety, produce faster trials to database lock, and speed up time to market.

IQVIA's CTMS solution uses both AI and ML to provide predictive intelligence and also increases interoperability with EDC.

The web & cloud-based segment dominated the market by delivery mode in 2021. The enterprise segment on the other hand, held the largest share of the solution type segment.

This is owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and enterprise-wide applications of CTMS solutions..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2021

3.3 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.5 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Industry Analysis-PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)

3.5.1 Political/Legal Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis

4.2. Current Impact & Future Scenario

4.3. Impact on Market Players



Chapter 5. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market : Segment Analysis, by Solution Type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Solution Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) market, by Solution Type, 2017 to 2030

5.3 Enterprise

5.4 Site



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market : Segment Analysis, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Delivery Mode Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) market, by Delivery Mode, 2017 to 2030

6.3 Web & Cloud-based

6.4 On-premise



Chapter 7. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market : Segment Analysis, by Component, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Component Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.2 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market, by Component, 2017 to 2030

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



Chapter 8. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market : Segment Analysis, by End User, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

8.1 End User Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

8.2 Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market, by End User, 2017 to 2030

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

8.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

8.4 Medical Device Firms

8.5 Others



Chapter 9. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market : Regional Market Analysis 2017-2030 (USD Million)

9.1 Definition & Scope

9.2 Regional Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

9.3 Regional Market Snapshot



Chapter 10. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market-Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Participant Categorization

10.1.1. Company Market Position Analysis

10.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

10.1.3. Market Leaders

10.1.4. Innovators

10.2. List of Key Companies



Chapter 11. Clinical Trials Management System (CTMS) Market-Company Profiles

11.1 Company overview

11.2 Financial Performance

11.3 Product benchmarking

11.4 Strategic initiatives

Iqvia Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Oracle

Datatrak International, Inc.

Clario

Simpletrials

Calyx

Realtime

Labcorp

Veeva Systems

Wipro Limited

Pharmaseal

