The global content services platform market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%

It enables organizations to eradicate ad-hoc processes by providing compliance with major security and regulatory standards.



As per business function, Human Resources segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The content services platform market is segmented is sub segmented into Human Resource (HR), sales & marketing, accounting & legal, and procurement & supply chain management.As per business functions, HR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The human resource management department is one of the crucial departments at every organization involved in managing employee-related processes, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and administration. Traditionally, to manage employee databases for performance management and employee tracking, various Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) suites or Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS) solutions are used to cover the basic human resource activities and processes. human resources systems help human resources maintain, manage, and process detailed employee information and human resources-related policies and procedures. However, ERP and human resources software lack a few of the capabilities. Therefore, organizations across various verticals have been using content services platforms in the human resource department to manage employees’ unstructured content.



As per deployment mode, on-premises to have the highest market size during the forecast period

As per deployment mode, on -premises is estimated to have the highest market size during the forecast period in the content services platform market.On-premises solutions are provided for a one-time license fee as well as a service agreement.



For huge infrastructure and a private data center that are crucial for installment of solutions in on-premises deployment is cost incurring.Therefore, SMEs usually face the problem of choosing between hosted and on-premises solutions.



However, enterprises with good capital financing prefer on-premises solutions as they offer improved security linked to cloud-based solutions.



As per component, solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per component, solutions is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the content services platform market.The solutions segment of the content services platform includes document & record management, workflow management, data capture, content reporting & analysis, case management, information security & governance, and other solutions.



Other solutions include collaboration, version control, and eDiscovery.The solution providers offer tailored solutions to businesses according to the need of the business.



The content services platform solutions enable organizations to fulfill demands along with helping businesses to grow.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the content services platform market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering content services platform solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the content services platform market.



Some of the major content services platform market vendors are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Open Text (Canada), Hyland (US), Box (US), Laserfiche (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), M-Files (US), SER Group (Germany), GRM Information Management (US), Intalio (France), Micro Focus (UK), Newgen (India), Kyocera (Japan), DocuWare (Germany), DocStar (US), Objective (Australia), and D.velop (Germany).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the content services platform market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, business function, Deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall content services platform market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

