Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by 2026 - Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach US$5.7 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Allergy Diagnostics estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period.

The global allergy diagnostics market, after decelerating for a while owing to the Covid-19 effect, is back up and growing, led by increasing cases of allergy resulting from exposure to pollution, and increased consumption of processed food as well as dairy and confectionary products.

The growing prevalence of allergy and associated health implications warrants a pressing need for effective diagnosis and treatment. The rapidly increasing incidence of allergy coupled with changing dietary habits is playing a pivotal role in bolstering the allergy diagnostics market. The market growth is also augmented by increasing level of environmental pollution and the resulting increase in the number of individuals suffering from allergic conditions.

Changing lifestyles and dietary patterns coupled with rapid urbanization and increasing level of outdoor and indoor pollution are likely to increase the incidence of allergic conditions. The market growth is estimated to be also propelled by strong demand for in-vitro diagnostic blood tests.



Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.2% share of the global Allergy Diagnostics market.

Assay kits are anticipated to witness high demand fueled by key factors such as rising preference for assay kits by medical practitioners in allergy testing, high prevalence of allergic diseases, and increasing test volumes. The high product availability and need for repeat purchase in allergy testing is also expected to drive high consumption of assay kits in the coming years.

Despite the high cost of instruments, the segment is forecast to hold a significant share due to the long lifespan of instruments and limited need for frequent installations. The procurement of used instruments by smaller healthcare organizations also expands market share for instruments.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $622.5 Million by 2026

The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.21% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$622.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$189.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Although developed regions constitute major revenue contributors, developing regions have emerged as hot spots for future growth of allergy diagnostics market. Factors such as increasing public and private sector investments in healthcare domain, rising incidence of allergies, and improvement in healthcare access and rising awareness levels, are favoring market growth in the developing regions.



Services Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$544.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$872.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Allergens: A Prelude

Key Allergy Stats

Allergy: Symptoms and Causes

Allergic Diagnostics: An Introduction

Food Allergen Testing

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Allergy Diagnostics Market Under the Covid Lens

Telemedicine Gains Prominence amid the Pandemic

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been Greater

Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to Witness the Fastest Growth

Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis

Recent Market Activity

Recent Market Activity Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 67 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down on Healthcare Spending

Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast Turnaround Times

Food Allergies - A Major and Growing Concern

Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food Allergy

Food Allergies Create Opportunities for Food Allergy Testing

ELISA Gains Lead as Preferred Food Testing Method

Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements

In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing Market

Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy Diagnostics

Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced Allergy Diagnostics Solutions

Focus on Single and Protein Allergens

IgE Antibody Tests

Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip

Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests

Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth

SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch Test for Pediatric Use

Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical Integration

Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients

Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance & Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects

Technological Advancements - Mobile Health Tools for Allergy Patients

Technological Advancements - Nanotechnology for Allergy Diagnostics

Application of Nanostructures for In-Vitro Diagnosis of Allergy

Application of Nanostructures in Drug-sIgE Detection

Application of Nanostructures for Detection of Allergen-sIgE

Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to Bolster Market Expansion

EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1 Test for Pollen Allergies

Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy Testing System

ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin Testing

CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for Accurate, Reliable Results

Growth Drivers

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics

Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy Diagnostics

Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases

Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy Testing Kits

Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy

Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive Allergy Diagnostics Market

Market Restraints

Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of Allergy Diagnostic Market

Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits Market Growth

New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic Allergen Extracts

