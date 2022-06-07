Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - May 30 to July 3, 2022

English French

Paris, June 07, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from May 30 to June 3, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/05/2022 FR0000121485 3 320 503.2572 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/06/2022 FR0000121485 3 000 508.9187 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 02/06/2022 FR0000121485 3 300 517.6300 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/06/2022 FR0000121485 15 000 521.3570 XPAR TOTAL 24 620 516.9010

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/61cb4818e7f0d767/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-May-30-to-June-3-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment