The market for Herbicides safener is estimated at USD 1.1 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027

Herbicides, which help eradicate weeds and help increase crop productivity and yield per unit, are one of the most popular categories of pesticides in many countries. However, the active ingredient present in herbicides can exert toxicity on the main crop along with the weeds. It can cause injury to the crop by damaging its shoots, flowers, foliage, and fruits. This can lead to reduced yield, poor quality of fruits, and can even cause plant death. The injured crop can further harm humans after consumption. Thus, safeners are added to herbicides to protect the main crops from herbicide injury. Adding safeners to herbicides improves the target selectivity between weed and crop species. Some herbicide safeners are only used with specific herbicidal active ingredients. Benoxacor is added as a safener to protect crops against damage caused by the herbicidal active ingredient, S-metolachlor.



The Benoxacor segment by type is projected to observe the fastest growth in the Herbicides safener market throughout the forecasted period



Benoxacor effectively protects almost all types of corn (sweet, silage, and field corn).It has low aqueous solubility, is very volatile, and has a significant potential for leaching into groundwater based on its chemical properties.



It is moderately persistent in soil systems but not so much in water. It has low mammalian toxicity and a strong potential for bioaccumulation. It is moderately toxic to birds, honeybees, earthworms and most aquatic organisms Dichloroacetamide safeners, such as benoxacor and furilazole, are often used in chloroacetamide herbicide formulations



The Post emergence segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market

Post-emergent herbicides are used to kill weeds after they have germinated.These specialized herbicides must be applied while the plant is actively growing rather than when it is just green.



Post-emergent weed control destroys existing plants and must be used selectively since too much or too widespread a treatment will kill nearby desirable plants. Syngenta, Bayer, and Corteva Agriscience are the major producers of post-emergent herbicide and safener combinations.



The soybean sub-segment of the by crop segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Herbicides safener market over the forecast period.

According to the 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released by the US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), soybean production reached a new high of 4.44 billion bushels in 2021, up 5% from 2020. With record-high yields in 21 states, the average soybean yield is estimated to be 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushels higher than in 2020 and the second highest on record. Increased herbicide demand for soybean in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and South America has driven the demand for herbicide safeners for this crop.



The Selective herbicides, by herbicide selectivity is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Herbicides safener market

Herbicide safeners are a diverse group of chemical compounds.They’re used in conjunction with pesticides to protect crops from damage.



Chemical safeners are a practical, efficient, and simple method for improving herbicide selectivity.Herbicide safeners protect crops from herbicide damage by accelerating herbicide metabolism or inhibiting herbicide translocation within plants, allowing for greater selectivity between crop plants and herbicide-targeted weed species.



Herbicide selectivity is based on the ability of the crop to detoxify the herbicide faster than the weed species.



