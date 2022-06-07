New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product, Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05119609/?utm_source=GNW





The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The prosthetic materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The prosthetic materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population worldwide drives the growth of the restorative dentistry market.



The the implantology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The rising demand for dental implants in developed countries supports market growth.



The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and growing dental tourism in emerging markets drives the growth of the market.



Europe to dominate the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for restorative dentistry with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.



A breakdown of the primary participants for the restorative dentistry market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–20%, Director Level–35%, and Others–45%

• By Region: North America–30%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East & Africa-8%



The prominent players in the restorative dentistry market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Keystone Dental Inc. (US), DiaDent (South Korea), Ultradent Products (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), SHOFU INC. (Japan), SDI Limited (Australia), Zhermack SpA (Italy), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BISCO, Inc. (US), and Dental Technologies Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various restorative dentistry and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global restorative dentistry market and different segments such as product, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global restorative dentistry market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global restorative dentistry market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by product, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global restorative dentistry market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global restorative dentistry market.

