Global Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology/Equipment Market Trends and Forecasts 2022-2035 with Detailed Interviews with Christopher Brau & Nico Oosterhuis

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology/Equipment Market by Type of Product, Scale of Operation and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology / Equipment Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology and equipment developers, over the next 15 years. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of single-use upstream bioprocessing technology / equipment market. Based on multiple parameters, such as overall upstream bioprocessing equipment market, and share of single-use technology, we have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Over time, biologics have gained significant popularity owing to their therapeutic efficacy, favorable safety profiles and ability to treat a wide variety of disease indications, which are otherwise hard to treat. The success of these interventions has prompted the stakeholders to upgrade the traditional biologics manufacturing technology. The demand for increasing productivity and flexibility, greater profitability and faster time to market are further driving the replacement of traditional stainless-steel equipment with single-use technologies.

These technologies have been well-accepted in relatively shorter period of time and have become an important tool in the development of various biotechnological processes. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the biopharmaceutical industry to shift to single-use technology. These technologies not only lower down the footprint requirement but also eliminate the cleaning costs in developmental stage.

Additionally, the single-use technologies have the potential to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing systems and offer various additional benefits, such as reduced water and energy consumption (by ~45%), lower initial investment cost (by 40%), lesser time for processing of biologics (by 33%), decreased risk of cross-contamination (by 8%) and increased cost saving potential (by 30-40%).



The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry players:

Christopher Brau (R&D Staff Scientist and Engineer, Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Nico Oosterhuis (Technical Director and Co-Owner, Celltainer Biotech)

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies?

What are the different application areas where single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies can be used?

In which regions majority of the single-use upstream bioprocessing technology providers are located?

What is the relative competitiveness of different single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies?

What are the key features of single-use bioreactors?

How has the intellectual property landscape of single-use upstream bioprocessing technologies, evolved over the years?

What is the current demand and supply of biologics manufacturing through single-use upstream bioprocessing technology?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Overview

1.2. Scope of the Report

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key Questions Answered

1.5. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

3.3. Historical Evolution of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

3.4. Types of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

3.5. Applications of Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

3.6. Key Challenges Associated with Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology

3.7. Future Perspective



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE BIOREACTORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Single-use Bioreactors: List of Products

4.3. Single-use Bioreactors: Developer Landscape



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE MIXERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Single-use Mixers: List of Products

5.3. Single-use Mixers: Developer Landscape



6. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SINGLE-USE SENSORS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Single-use Sensors: List of Products

6.3. Single-use Sensors: Developer Landscape



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: OTHER SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Single-use Media Bags and Containers

7.3. Single-use Filters

7.4. Single-use Sampling Systems

7.5. Single-use Connectors



8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

8.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Bioreactors

8.5. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Mixers

8.6. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Single-use Sensors



9. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Avantor

9.3. Cytiva

9.4. Merck KGaA

9.5. Pall

9.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific



10. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Eppendorf

10.3. Saint-Gobain

10.4. Sartorius



11. SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Satake Multimix

11.3. REPROCELL

11.4. Premas Biotech



12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology: Patent Analysis

12.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis



13. BRAND POSITIONING MATRIX

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2 Methodology

13.3. Key Parameters

13.4. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Bioreactor Developers

13.4.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pall Corporation

13.4.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Eppendorf

13.4.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Solaris Biotech

13.4.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Sartorius Stedim Biotech

13.4.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Applikon Biotechnology

13.4.6. Brand Positioning Matrix: CerCell

13.4.7. Brand Positioning Matrix: Synthecon

13.5. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Mixer Developers

13.5.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.5.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Merck Millipore

13.5.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Cytiva Lifesciences

13.5.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pall Corporation

13.6. Brand Positioning Matrix of Single-use Sensors Developers

13.6.1. Brand Positioning Matrix: Masterflex

13.6.2. Brand Positioning Matrix: Levitronix

13.6.3. Brand Positioning Matrix: Malema Engineering

13.6.4. Brand Positioning Matrix: Parken Hannifin

13.6.5. Brand Positioning Matrix: Pendo TECH



14. CASE STUDY: COST AND TIME SAVING POTENTIAL OF SINGLE-USE UPSTREAM BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGY

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035

14.2.1. Scenario 1

14.2.1.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.2.1.2. Cost Saving Potential with Acquisition of Single-Use Upstream Technology, 2022-2035

14.2.2. Scenario 2

14.2.2.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.2.2.2. Cost Saving Potential with Implementation of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035

14.3. Overall Time Saving Potential of Single-Use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology, 2022-2035

14.4. Concluding Remarks



15. DEMAND AND SUPPLY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Global Demand for Biologics, 2022-2035

15.4. Concluding Remarks



16. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

16.3. Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Technology Market, 2022-2035



17. CONCLUSION

17.1. Chapter Overview



18. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Celltainer Biotech

18.2.1. Company Snapshot

18.2.2. Interview Transcript: Nico Oosterhuis, Technical Director and Co-Owner

18.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

18.3.1. Company Snapshot

18.3.2. Interview Transcript: Christopher Brau, R&D Staff Scientist and Engineer



19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

