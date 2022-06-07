Global mobile robot market size to touch a valuation of USD 157 billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global mobile robot market , which stood at a valuation of USD 35.41 billion in 2021, is expected to progress at a robust CAGR of 23.71% through 2028 and reach USD 157 billion value by the end of the forecast period.





Additionally, an in-depth analysis of the geographical boundaries of the industry is entailed in the document. It studies historical and current trends in addition to performance potential of each regional market for investors to reap substantial profits.

Lastly, an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape is included to facilitate a clear understanding of key players and latest developments within the industry among the stakeholders.

Proliferation in the utilization of robots for personal or domestic purposes and escalating demand for warehouse automation are the major factors driving industry growth.

For the uninitiated, mobile robotic technology is a sub-division of Information Engineering and Robotics which involves a robot that moves about without any support or guidance whatsoever. Control systems, sensors, and other mechanical components are made to work in sync to navigate or regulate these robots.

Rise in product demand for assisting the growing geriatric population as well as the advent of newer robots with specific & advanced features are expected to widen revenue margins for industry players in the forthcoming years.

Despite the positive outlook, security concerns and lack of high-level interface are some of the challenges that may arrest market expansion during the analysis timeframe.

Regional overview: -

Global mobile robot market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Among these, North America boasts of a strong market share holding at present, owing to noteworthy advancements in robotic technologies in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also a promising avenue that is expected to aid a strong market growth during the study period, attributable to expanding consumer base, and the emergence of e-commerce moguls such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. in the region demanding an upgrade to warehouse automation.

Competitive landscape summary: -

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Parrot SA, KUKA AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd., iRobot, SoftBank Robotics Corporation, Shenzhen DJI Sciences & Technologies Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are among the top contenders influencing worldwide mobile robot industry trends.

Global Mobile Robot Market by Operating Environment (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Ground

Aerial

Marine

Global Mobile Robot Market by Component (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Software

Hardware

Global Mobile Robot Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Personal & Domestic Robots

Professional Robots

Global Mobile Robot Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Logistics

Domestic

Field

Military

Global Mobile Robot Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

Italy

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

RoE





Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World





Global Mobile Robot Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Parrot SA

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

iRobot

SoftBank Robotics Corporation

Shenzhen DJI Sciences & Technologies Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Robot Market, by region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Robot Market, by Operating Environment, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Robot Market, by Component, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Mobile Robot Market, by Type, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Mobile Robot Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Robot Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mobile Robot Market Dynamics

3.1. Mobile Robot Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing use of robots for personal & domestic use

3.1.1.2. Rise in demand for warehouse automation

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Safety concerns during use

3.1.2.2. Lack of high-level interfacing

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Development of Robots with specific and advanced features

3.1.3.2. Rise in demand for assistance for worldwide increasing geriatric population

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Robot Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Robot Market, by Operating Environment

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Mobile Robot Market by Operating Environment, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Mobile Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operating Environment, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Mobile Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1 Aerial

6.4.2 Ground

6.4.3 Marine

Chapter 7. Global Mobile Robot Market, by Component

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Mobile Robot Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Mobile Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Mobile Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1 Hardware

7.4.2 Software

Chapter 8. Global Mobile Robot Market, by Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Mobile Robot Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Mobile Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Mobile Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Professional Robots

8.4.2. Personal & Domestic Robots

Chapter 9. Global Mobile Robot Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Mobile Robot Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Mobile Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. Mobile Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1 Domestic

9.4.2 Military

9.4.3 Logistics

9.4.4 Field

Chapter 10. Global Mobile Robot Market, Regional Analysis

