3D Cell Culture Markets, 2035

The "3D Cell Culture Market" report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market in the mid to long term. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this domain.



At present, more than 140 companies offer 3D cell culture systems in a variety of formats, including scaffold-based products, scaffold-free products and 3D bioreactors.

These systems have demonstrated to be capable of more accurately simulating the natural tissue microenvironment, offer increased cell-to-cell and cell-to-ECM interactions, more accurate evaluation of drug toxicity and cellular responses, and co-cultuirng of multiple cell types together.

Moreover, there are certain complex 3D cell culture models that can even replace animal models exhibiting reproducible results and thereby, serving as better in vivo models across multiple application areas. Given the various benefits of such systems, the field has garnered the attention of various venture capital firms and strategic investors that have been providing financial support to drive research efforts focused on exploring different formats of 3D cell culture systems, including organoids and organ-on-chips across multiple application areas.

Moreover, there has been an increase in scientific literature on 3D cell culture systems and collaborations for 3D bioreactors and cell culture products. Given the ongoing innovation in this field, and the paradigm shift from 2D cell culture systems and animal testing to 3D cell culture models, the market is likely to witness a significant growth in the foreseen future.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry and non-industry players:

Brigitte Angres (Co-founder, Cellendes)

Bill Anderson (President and CEO, Synthecon)

Anonymous (President and CEO, Anonymous)

Anonymous (Co-founder and Vice President, Anonymous)

Scott Brush (Vice President, BRTI Life Sciences)

Malcolm Wilkinson (Managing Director, Kirkstall)

Ryder Clifford (Director, QGel) and Simone Carlo Rizzi (Chief Scientific Officer, QGel)

Tanya Yankelevich (Director, Xylyx Bio)

Jens Kelm (Chief Scientific Officer, InSphero)

Walter Tinganelli (Group Leader, GSI)

Darlene Thieken (Project Manager, Nanofiber Solutions)

Andrea Picon (Director, Business Development, FlexCell International)

Frank Junker (Chief Business Officer, InSphero)

Mohammed Mamunur Rahman (Manager, Business Development, MBL International)

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?

Which are the most popular 3D cell culture products?

Which are the different application areas for which 3D cell culture products are being developed?

What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of 3D cell culture systems market?

What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture systems market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in 3D cell culture market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to 3D cell culture systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Types of Cell Cultures

3.3. Morphology of Cells in Culture

3.4. 2D Cell Cultures vs 3D Cell Cultures

3.5. Overview of 3D Cell Culturing

3.6. Establishment and Maintenance of Cell Cultures

3.7. Requirements for Maintaining Healthy Cell Cultures

3.8. Applications of 3D Cell Culture Systems

3.9. Advantages and Limitations of 3D Cell Culture Systems

3.10. Future Perspectives



4. CLASSIFICATION OF 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS

4.1. 3D Cell Culture Classification

4.2. Scaffold Based 3D Cell Cultures

4.3. Scaffold Free 3D Cell Cultures

4.4. Organoids



5. FABRICATION OF 3D MATRICES AND SCAFFOLDS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methods for Fabricating Porous Scaffolds

5.3. Methods for Fabricating Fibrous Scaffolds

5.4. Methods for Fabricating Hydrogels

5.5. Methods for Fabricating Custom Scaffolds

5.6. Methods for Fabricating Microspheres

5.7. Methods for Fabricating Native Scaffolds



6. 3D CELL CULTURE SYSTEMS: DEVELOPER LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. 3D Cell Culture System Developers: Overall Market Landscape

6.3. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Service Providers

6.4. 3D Cell Cultures: List of Affiliated Assays, Kits and Reagents



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scaffold Based Products: Overall Market Landscape

7.3. Scaffold Based Products: Developer Landscape



8. MARKET LANDSCAPE: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scaffold Free Products: Overall Market Landscape

8.3. Scaffold Free Products: Developer Landscape



9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: 3D BIOREACTORS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. 3D Bioreactors: Overall Market Landscape

9.3. 3D Bioreactors: Developer Landscape



10. KEY APPLICATION AREAS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Cancer Research

10.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening

10.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems in Stem Cell Research

10.5. 3D Cell Cultures in Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

10.6. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Analysis by Key Application Areas



11. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD BASED PRODUCTS (HYDROGEL / ECM DEVELOPERS)

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.1.1. 3D Biotek

11.1.2. Advanced BioMatrix

11.1.3. Alphabioregen

11.1.4. Corning Life Sciences

11.1.5. REPROCELL



12. COMPANY PROFILES: SCAFFOLD FREE PRODUCTS (ORGAN-ON-CHIPS DEVELOPERS)

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.1.1. CN Bio Innovations

12.1.2. Emulate

12.1.3. InSphero

12.1.4. MIMETAS

12.1.5. TissUse



13. COMPANY PROFILES: 3D BIOREACTORS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. BISS TGT

13.3. Celartia

13.4. Cell Culture

13.5. EBERS

13.6. Flexcell International

13.7. PBS Biotech

13.8. Synthecon



14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Funding and Investment Analysis

14.4 Summary of Funding and Investments



15. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Partnership Models

15.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



16. PATENT ANALYSIS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Scope and Methodology

16.3. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Analysis

16.4. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Patent Valuation Analysis

16.5. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations



17. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

17.1. 3D Cell Culture Systems: Publication Analysis

17.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

17.3. Methodology



18. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters

18.3. Methodology

18.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: 3D Bioreactors



19. CASE STUDY: ORGANIDS AND ORGAN-ON-CHIPS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Organoids and Organ-on-Chips: List of Products

19.3. Organoids and Organ-on-Chips: List of Product Developers



20. MARKET FORECAST

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

20.3. Global 3D Cell Culture Market, 2022-2035

20.4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market: Distribution by Business Segment

20.5. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by 3D Cell Culture Format

20.6. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Type of Product

20.7. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Area of Application

20.8. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Purpose

20.9. Global 3D Cell Culture Systems Market: Distribution by Geography



21. SURVEY ANALYSIS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Overview of Respondents

21.2.1. Designation of Respondents

21.3. Survey Insights

21.3.1. 3D Cell Culture Format

21.3.2. Type of Product(s) Offered

21.3.3. Status of Development of Product(s)

21.3.4. Source of 3D Cultured Cells

21.3.5. Method Used for Fabrication

21.3.6. Area(s) of Application

21.3.7. Services Offered for 3D Cell Cultures

21.3.8. Current and Future Market Opportunity



22. CONCLUSION



23. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Cellendes

23.2.1. Company Snapshot

23.2.2. Interview Transcript: Brigitte Angres, Co-founder

23.3. Synthecon

23.3.1. Company Snapshot

23.3.2. Interview Transcript: Bill Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer

23.4. Anonymous

23.4.1. Interview Transcript: Anonymous, President and Chief Executive Officer

23.5. Anonymous

23.5.1. Interview Transcript: Anonymous, Co-founder and Vice President

23.6. BRTI Life Sciences

23.6.1. Company Snapshot

22.6.2. Interview Transcript: Scott Brush, Vice President

23.7. Kirkstall

23.7.1. Company Snapshot

23.7.2. Interview Transcript: Malcolm Wilkinson, Non-Executive Director

23.8. QGel

23.8.1. Company Snapshot

23.8.2. Interview Transcript: Ryder Clifford, Chief Executive Officer and Simone Carlo Rizzi, Chief Scientific Officer

23.9. Xylyx Bio

23.9.1. Company Snapshot

23.9.2. Interview Transcript: Tanya Yankelevich, Former Director of Product Management and Business Development

23.10. InSphero

23.10.1. Company Snapshot

23.10.2. Interview Transcript: Jens Kelm, Former Chief Scientific Officer

23.11. GSI

23.11.1. Company Snapshot

23.11.2. Interview Transcript: Walter Tinganelli, Group Leader, Clinical Radiobiology

23.12. Nanofiber Solutions

23.12.1. Company Snapshot

23.12.2. Interview Transcript: Darlene Thieken, Former Project Manager

23.13. FlexCell International

23.13.1. Company Snapshot

23.13.2. Interview Transcript: Andrea Picon, Director of Business Development

23.14. InSphero

23.14.1. Company Snapshot

23.14.2. Interview Transcript: Frank Junker, Chief Business officer

23.15. MBL International

23.15.1. Company Snapshot

23.15.2. Interview Transcript: Mamun, Rahman, Manger, Business Development



24. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



25. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

