New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284290/?utm_source=GNW





The global prepared meal delivery market is expected to grow from $10.29 billion in 2021 to $11.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The market is expected to grow to $19.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.



The prepared meal delivery market consists of sales of prepared meals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide prepared meals through subscription-based business model in which companies send clients ready-to-cook fresh ingredients for home-cooking meals. Prepared-meal delivery services are convenient, consisting of meals that can be simply reheated or cooked instantly and consumed, with minimum cooking, cutting, or cleaning required.



The main types of supplies in the prepared meal delivery market are cook and eat and heat and eat.Cook-and-eat meals provide customers the taste of a home-cooked meals where raw ingredients that have been precut, seasoned, and combined makeup cook and eat meals.



The different prepared meal delivery services include one and several, available through online and offline platforms.



North America was the largest region in the prepared meal delivery market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in prepared meal delivery market.



The regions covered in the prepared meal delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing preference for junk meals by the working population and students is the major driving factor of the prepared meal delivery market.Junk meals are pre-prepared or packaged food are extremely convenient and can be consumed immediately.



The meal kit delivery industry has been a big success because it appeals to consumers who want to cook their own food without having to go grocery shopping.These are popular with busy parents, millennials, individuals juggling several jobs, working couples, and people with particular diet needs who prefer pre-planned items or meals so they can create meals quickly.



Hence, preference for junk meals is driving the growth of the prepared meal delivery service market.



Contactless delivery is the new trend gaining popularity in the prepared meal delivery market.As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc over the globe, social separation will remain a well-established way of life.



Food outlets are embracing innovative food delivery platforms to drive seamless contactless deliveries, keeping the safety of customers and delivery personnel in mind.For example, Zomato, an India-based food delivery company, and Swiggy, an Indian-based food delivery company have started contactless delivery in 2020.



Domino’s Pizza, a Michigan-based pizza delivery chain has also started a no-contact pizza delivery service in the year 2020.



In November 2020, HelloFresh, a Germany-based meal kit subscription company acquired Factor75, Inc., for a deal amount of $277 million. With this acquisition HelloFresh’s ambition to strengthen its leading position and expand its total addressable market in the United States. The combined resources, operational excellence, and data-driven strategy will benefit both organizations. Factor75, Inc. is a USA-based provider of meal preparation and delivery services with the goal of providing a perfect mix of nutrients and flavor to improve mental and physical performance.



The countries covered in the Prepared Meal Delivery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284290/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________