Global Digital Classroom Market to 2031 - Featuring Discovery Education, Ellucian.com and Dell Among Others

This report focuses on digital classroom market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the digital classroom market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the digital classroom market are Jenzabar, Discovery Education, Ellucian.com, Dell Inc, Blackboard Inc., Pearson education inc, DreamBox Learning, Oracle Corporation, Educomp Solutions, Smart Technologies Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Echo360, Inc., McGraw Hill Education, SABA Education, SABA Education, and Hitachi



The global digital classroom market is expected to decline from $125.17 billion in 2021 to $147.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.12%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $282.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.6%.



The digital classroom market consists of sales of digital classroom equipment and related product by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for transforming a physical classroom extends into a digital space. The digital classroom is a smart classroom, fully incorporated with digital electronics devices and applications which enhance the learning process and deepen the understanding of particular topics with audio, video, and VR & simulations.



The main product types in digital classrooms include digital classroom hardware, digital classroom content, and digital classroom software. The digital classroom hardware market consists of sales of digital classroom hardware and tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to set up the digital space.

Hardware is a collective term used to describe any of the physical components of a digital computer which consists of written, machine-readable instructions or programs that tell physical components to execute the instructions. The digital classroom content market consists of sales of digital academic and non-academic learning materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by teachers or students for making assignments, learning new things, and generating a pool of knowledge.

Digital content is information available for distribution on electronic media such as an e-book or as downloadable content. Digital contents are available in many forms including text, audio, and videos files, graphics, animations, and images. The digital classroom software market consists of sales of software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is used for making computer-based teaching scenarios.

Software refers to computer application programs that allow a user the flexibility to manipulate and control many aspects of digital media files whose components are audio, photographs, and video. The digital classroom components include both solutions and services. The main application of digital classrooms includes Kindergarten - 12th grade and higher education.



North America was the largest region in the Global market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Strong internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of the digital classroom market. Internet penetration is defined as the number of internet users having access to the internet and that is measured by the number of users in a country. Access to the internet is fundamental to achieving the vision of a Digital classroom. Teachers and students mainly prefer online sources for gathering information on a topic and assignments. The potential of the Internet offers individual learners increase freedom from the physical limitations of the real world.

For instance, according to the American Community Survey 2019, 95% of 3-18-year-olds had home internet access for their study. Hereby internet is the main driver for the growth of the digital educational systems and digital classroom market. Therefore, internet penetration drives the digital classroom market.



Cloud-based learning is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital classroom market. Could-based learning has massively transformed the education system globally. Cloud-based learning is online learning that takes place on the cloud and provides a more convenient way of learning opportunities. Many companies operating in the digital classroom market are adopting cloud-based technologies as they have advantages such as improved administration, access to Information, online education courses, secure data storage.

Examples of cloud-based technology and tools available for learning in recent times are Angular 5, Angular 6 Frameworks, Microsoft SQL Server 2016, Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform. For instance, Jenzabar, Educomp, Ellucian, Google, and Microsoft are the companies operating in the digital classroom market and adopting cloud-based technology for e-learning.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Classroom Market Characteristics



3. Digital Classroom Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Classroom



5. Digital Classroom Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Digital Classroom Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Digital Classroom Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Digital Classroom Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Digital Classroom Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Solutions

Services

6.2. Global Digital Classroom Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Digital Classroom Hardware

Digital Classroom Content

Digital Classroom Software

6.3. Global Digital Classroom Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

K-12

Higher Education

7. Digital Classroom Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Digital Classroom Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Digital Classroom Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

