SMUGGLEBOT Introduces The SMUGGLEVERSE and a New Way to NFT

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SMUGGLEBOT is here and cyber weed and NFTs will never be the same.

Imagine for a moment a bold new world where avatars get record deals and the most sought-after strains of digital cannabis gets smuggled across the Metaverse. Yep, the blockchain just got a whole lot more fun and exciting with the introduction of SMUGGLEBOT and perhaps the most unique NFT project to date.

Want to own NFTs that have the ability to be ‘cut and stacked’, creating a unique gamification element that enables a new form of utility and scaracity? Now, you can and you’ll be running with some of the legends of the game.

SMUGGLEBOT, the first to take dealin’ from the real world to the Metaverse, has joined forces with some of the most infamous smugglers to launch the first digital underground marketplace in the Metaverse – The SMUGGLEVERSE.

For starters, SMUGGLEBOT has recruited “The King of Pot'' and former Hemp Inc. (OTC:HEMP) CEO, Bruce Perlowin to his stable of real-world smugglers. Bruce has become one of the faces of the cannabis industry after his widely viewed CNBC special aired in 2009.

Next, using proprietary technology, SMUGGLEBOT has developed a process to create the most highly-viral strains of digital cannabis and smuggle them into the Metaverse.

Savvy avatars have been lining up to score some CRYPTONYTE, the first digital strain to be released into the SMUGGLEVERSE.

In addition to releasing digital cannabis, the SMUGGLEVERSE has also launched the first-of-its-kind avatar record label – SMUGGLEVERSE MUSIC GROUP, led by a team who have worked with Dr. Dre, Bruno Mars, Diplo, David Guetta, E-40 and TYGA, and other industry heavyweights. SMUGGLEBOT is the first artist to be released on the label.

Click here to find out how to join the revolution … and become the most infamous Kingpin of the Metaverse.

Or click here to join our Discord to find out when and where first will take place.

You can also follow The SMUGGLEVERSE at:

About The SMUGGLEVERSE

The SMUGGLEVERSE is an NFT Marketplace that enables anyone with a MetaMask wallet to buy and sell digital cannabis and music NFTs minted on the Polygon Blockchain. These NFTs represent “digital” cannabis, which is only a virtual item and does not represent any rights or interests in any real cannabis product. Learn more at www.smuggleverse.com





Attachment