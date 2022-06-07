Plastic Vials Market is projected to value at US$ 1.9 Bn, during 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic vials market is projected grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales are expected increased from $1.2B in 2022 to nearly double that number by 2032, with top 5 companies holding 15%-20%.



Plastic vials are small plastic containers used to store the content or to collect the samples. The plastic vials help in protecting the content from the external environment as well as keeping the content at the required temperature.

The plastic vials offer better thermal insulation compared to other vials made from other materials. Also, the plastic material is a strong material it reduces the fear of vials getting broken down. This helps in reducing the need for replacing the lost sample.

The plastic vials are made available in different capacities such as up to 2 ml, 3-5 ml, 5-7 ml, and 8 ml & above. These vials are used in various end use industries such as pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetic & personal care, and others.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10941

The demand in the plastic vials market is expected to burgeon due to the increasing need for vials in the pharmaceutical industry. Rise in the spread of the different virus across the world will propel the demand for plastic vials in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry.

Moreover, the plastic vials can be easily cleaned and sterilized which gains popularity among the end use industries. The plastic vials are light in weight and easy to handle which helps in reducing the transportation & extra storage cost. The expanding personal care & cosmetic industry helps in bolstering the demand for plastic vials.

Future Market Insights (FMI) opines, key players operating in the plastic vials market will witness remunerative growth opportunities due to the innovation & customization offered by manufacturers of plastic vials.

Key Takeaways from Plastic Vials Market

By material, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic vials segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2032 The pharmaceuticals & healthcare segment is projected to hold significant share in the plastic vials market due to high demand for plastic vials in hospitals & laboratories. Based on end-use, pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry is anticipated to hold around 81% of the market share by the end of 2032. North America and Europe are estimated to remain the most lucrative market for the plastic vials market due to the presence of various pharmaceutical & healthcare companies

“Rising need to maintain and keep the content at the right and required temperature among pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetic, and chemical industries will augment the sales of plastic vials.” –says FMI Analyst

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-10941

Expansion of Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector to Bolster Plastic Vials Sales

The development of various drugs and medications among various global pharmaceuticals & healthcare companies supplement the sales of plastic vials. Expansion of pharmaceutical & healthcare sector is driving the demand for plastic vials across the globe.

Increasing patient pool in hospitals due to different illnesses and health problems is also expected to bolster the demand for plastic vials. Subsequently, growing production of pharmaceutical drugs and products will push the sales of plastic vials.

Plastic Vials Market by Category

By Materials:

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Other (Polystyrene)

By Capacity:

Up to 2 ML

3-5 ML

6-7 ML

8 ML & Above

By End Use:

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal care

Chemicals





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





Plastic Vials Market Landscape

Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global Inc., Wheaton (DWK Life Science Inc.), Thornton Plastics, Schott AG, and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC are some of the key players operating in the plastic vials market. Also, some of the noticeable players in the plastic vials market include Suncity Plastic Vial Factory, Althor Products, LLC, Containers Plus, Genius Style (India) Pvt. Ltd., and others. The players in tier 1 hold around 10-15% of the global plastic vials market.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10941

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Plastic Vials Market Demand Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast, 2022–2032

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-10941

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Dual Ovenable Lidding Films Market Share: The dual ovenable lidding films market registered strong growth with worldwide revenues up 5.0% in 2021. A new forecast by Future Market Insights (FMI) estimates that revenue will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 134.8 Mn in 2031 at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Drum Liners Market Size: The global drum liners market is expected to grow following a holistic approach between 2022 and 2030. The value is slated to be worth US$ 688.3 Mn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2030.

Ring Pull Caps Market Trends: The ring pull caps market is estimated at US$ 359.1 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 480.8 Mn by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Inkjet Printer Market Outlook: The global inkjet printers market is expected to be valued at over US$ 52.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to procure significant market value during the forecast period. The market is likely to record at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Snap-on Closures Market Demand: The global snap-on closures market is estimated to be worth around US$ 14.4 Bn in 2022. With surging demand for more convenient packaging solutions across various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care, the overall market is projected to expand at 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2027, reaching a valuation ofUS$ 18.5 Bn by 2027.

Floating Covers Market Growth: Sales in the global floating covers market are slated to top US$ 1.01 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 4.8% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027.

Carbon Black for Packaging Market Type: The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for packaging of electrical and electronic products. The Europe market is anticipated grow by 3% CAGR owing to increasing demand of recyclable packaging in Germany, U.K. and other countries.

Cup Filling Machines Market Forecast: The cup filling machines market is estimated at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Solid Board Market Sale: The global solid board market is estimated at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Parchment Paper Market Value: The demand for parchment paper will accelerate with top 5 providers, including Georgia-Pacific Corp., Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj., METSA Tissue, Delfort Group AG, and Nordic Paper AS accounting for over 15-20% of the overall market in 2021.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-vial-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs