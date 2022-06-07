New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Infotainment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284287/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive infotainment market is expected to grow from $17.64 billion in 2021 to $19.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow to $27.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.



The automotive infotainment market consists of sales of automotive infotainment systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is a hardware and software platform that helps deliver audio and video entertainment in vehicles.Some of the known entertainment provided by automotive infotainment include car radio broadcasting, video streaming, navigation and streaming services that are combined in one system.



Automotive infotainment is used in the automotive instrument cluster, automotive display, telematics, digital cockpit controller, and smart device integration.



The main operating systems of automotive infotainment include QNX, Microsoft and Linux.QNX is a software stack used to manage multi-media, speech integration, web apps, voice recognition, and navigation.



The different forms of automotive infotainment include embedded, tethered and integrated. The different automotive infotainment are used in different vehicle types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive infotainment market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive infotainment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the adoption of connected cars is expected to propel the growth of the automotive infotainment market.Consumers are increasingly opting for connected cars with better infotainment systems.



For example, in 2020, Tata Motors, an automotive infotainment company had built a connected vehicles platform and in 2019, the hector company sold 62.5 thousand connected cars in India. Honda, an automotive infotainment company introduced connected car technology platform and there are 30 thousand units sales in 2020. Therefore, there is a rise in the adoption of connected cars and this drives the automotive infotainment market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive infotainment market.Technological advancements such as Android-based in-car entertainment systems are into the automotive infotainment market.



For Example, in 2020, Ford introduced the Thunder, Titanium and Titanium+ variants of the Ford EcoSport that will run on the Android 4.2.2 operating system. The Android OS replaces the old WINCE operating system. Ford claims that the new operating system has significantly improved the performance of the head unit. As it is Android-based, the infotainment unit will support Wi-Fi features like Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, enabling customers to upgrade the system software on their own. It will also provide live traffic updates for Offline MMI maps. Also, in September 2019, Access, an automotive infotainment solution provider based in Japan launched a new android in-car entertainment system. It has partnered with Bosch for android based car entertainment solutions. Access company included that the access for automotive infotainment service platform is also available for Bosch’s Android-based in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI). With this partnership with Bosch, Access company extends its portfolio of inflexible app solutions that also include an app store and a fully OEM brandable HMI. Bosch is an automotive infotainment company based in Germany. It provides infotainment systems in the automotive industry.



In February 2021, Harman International, an automotive infotainment company acquired Savari for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Harman wants to expand their company’s portfolio in automotive telematics and advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities and enhance 5G Edge, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and smart infrastructure solutions.



Savari is a US-based automotive infotainment company with V2X sensor solutions and also includes Vehicle-to-Phone for pedestrians and bicyclists, Vehicle-to-infrastructure and Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Infrastructure-to-Phone.



The countries covered in the Automotive Infotainment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





