Prepared Flour Mixes Global Market Report 2022

The global prepared flour mixes market is expected to grow from $22.85 billion in 2021 to $24.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The market is expected to grow to $32.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The prepared flour mixes market consists of sales of mixed flours by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that contain several ingredients such as functional ingredients, flours, starches and flavors.Prepared flour mixes are ready-made dry mixes that are used to produce gluten-free products.



Prepared flour mixes are majorly used in the baking industry to enhance the flavor and texture of the products.



The main types in the prepared flour mixes market are batter mixes, bread mixes, pastry mixes, and other types.Batter mixes are used in the application for single-stage, multi-stage, creaming, and blending.



The different applications of prepared flour mixes includes household, bakery shops, food processing, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the prepared flour mixes market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest market in prepared flour mixes market.



The regions covered in the prepared flour mixes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food and processed products is expected to propel the growth of the prepared flour mixes market.Ready-to-eat products are used to prepare food easily and some of the products such as cereal, and baby foods use prepared flour mixes.



People have been choosing ready-to-eat meals as they are convenient and companies are also expanding their opportunities in this market.For instance, according to the survey conducted in February 2021, in Malaysia by Food Research, a US-based Open Access journal, 52% of the respondents consumed RTE food two to four times a week, and around 44% of them consumed RTE food during lunch.



Therefore, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products is driving the growth of the prepared flour mixes market.



The development of new products are a key trend gaining popularity in the prepared flour mixes market.Companies in the prepared flour mixes market are focusing on the manufacturing of healthy prepared flour mixes with more flavors.



For instance, in November 2020, Bob’s Red Mill, a prepared flour mixes company based in the United States had expanded their portfolio to four Grain-Free Baking Mixes.These mixes are made with some organic ingredients such as coconut flour, cassava flour, and almond flour that are gluten-free and are easy to use.



Using the prepared flour mixes they make the products such as chocolate cake, brownies, blueberry muffins, and flatbread.



In April 2019, Orkla, a Norway based supplier of branded products prepared flour mixes had acquired Zeelandia for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the Zealandia company name will be changed as Credit Sverige becoming a part of Orkla’s Credit Group.



In the second quarter of 2019, Zeelandia is expected to consolidate their financial statements.Zeelandia is a prepared flour mixes-based company in the Netherlands.



It produces prepared flour mixes for cakes, bread, muffins, and other bakery products.



The countries covered in the prepared flour mixes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





