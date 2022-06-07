Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global molded pulp packaging market size is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast timeline, as more & more customers seek sustainable alternatives. Over the years, there has been a drastic change in the way businesses operate, and the way consumers perceive products. Today’s environmentally aware consumers are rejecting plastic-containing items more than ever before.





U.S. molded pulp packaging market

Owing to product adoption across its vast poultry and agriculture sectors, U.S. sector accounted for a staggering 85% of North America market. Because of its inherent shock-absorbing properties, this type of packaging is frequently employed in the poultry and agriculture sectors. In agriculture, the material is molded into certain fruit shapes and sizes to protect the fruit from bruising and molds during long-distance transportation.

Molded pulp clamshell records healthy adoption in North America

North America molded pulp packaging market share from the clamshell segment was worth more than $75 million in sales in 2020 and is projected to expand with a CAGR of 5% by 2028. Clamshells are molded pulp containers with various closing and sealing features like as snaps, self-locking tabs, or friction fit. This type of packaging is gaining popularity in the foodservice business due to its strong material. It is mostly used to pack goods such as fast food and handmade foods, as well as to provide takeout meal service.

Asia Pacific records increased demand for molded pulp packaging for eggs

Egg production has increased significantly in the last decade, with the most recent numbers indicating a 24% rise globally. The major growth drivers in this industry include strong economic growth, an enhanced supply chain, and low pricing.

Pulp molded packaging for export of peach, pineapple, tomato, and other fruits may minimize collision damage, absorb evaporated water, decrease ethylene density, prevent fruit from spoiling, and extend freshness. All these product features are more valuable than any other type of packing material, which is why Asia Pacific molded pulp packaging market share from the eggs segment accounted for a whopping 75% of the total market in 2021.

Molded pulp trays: A hit in Asia Pacific

The thriving food and beverage sector in Asia Pacific is driving the expansion of the trays segment. Molded pulp is mostly utilized in the packaging and transportation of eggs and fast-food beverages. Beer, wine, fruits, and vegetables are some of the foods that require tray packaging.

Molded pulp egg tray is highly ideal for packing of high-volume egg transportation due to porous substance, distinctive egg-shaped curved construction, greater ventilation, freshness preservation, and effective cushioning. The use of an egg tray instead of the standard packing approach reduced the egg breaking rate to 2% from 8% to 10%. For business impact, a logo or other characters are being printed on an egg tray by several regional brands.

In focus: Environmentally sustainable products and practices across Europe

The European Union is focused on concerns such as climate change, global warming, and carbon emissions, and thus is moving its aims from economic growth to protecting the globe and maintaining the ecology. Several regional governments have established several rules and regulations, notably the European Parliament and Council Directive 94/62/EC on packaging and packaging waste, with a target of 75% recyclability in the packaging sector by 2024.

Since molded pulp packaging is 100% recyclable and has a sustainable impact on the environment, it is widely being used across the region. In the food & beverage industry, for example, dishware, bowls, and other items can be made using pulp molded tableware. These molded fiber goods have an appealing look, high rigidity, are light in weight, and are easy to store and transport. A ton of paper pulp, according to one research, can generate 40 thousand 600ml standard dishware.

France industry acts on its sustainability goals

France accounted for around 15% of Europe molded pulp packaging market in 2021. Zero waste initiatives and the regional government's approval of the European Green Deal to establish a cycle economy are significantly increasing the prevalence of molded pulp packaging solutions in France.

