DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives China Patent for its Functional Fragrance Formulation Mosquito Repellant

HENRIETTA, N.Y., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions and strategically acquiring and developing assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy, today announced Global BioLife, Inc. (“Global BioLife”), a division of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, was granted a patent (No. 2020119933780) from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (“CNIPA”) for 3F™, a Functional Fragrance Formulation (3F™) technology that is effective as a mosquito repellant through a fragrant compound derived from botanical oils. This complements the corresponding U.S. patent granted (U.S. 11,246,310)



3F™ is an extremely effective mosquito repellant. The repellant is believed to incapacitate two of the three receptors that mosquitoes use to find sources of nutrition.

“While existing mosquito repellants target only the gustatory receptors in insects, 3F™ uses a multiple receptor approach by targeting ionotropic, gustatory and olfactory receptors in insects to provide a synergistic action to repel insects as well as inhibit the ability of insects to detect and seek prey,” says Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global BioLife and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC (“GRDG”).

While 3F™ has far-reaching applications for everyday life, the most important application could be saving lives. According to the National Institutes of Health, mosquitos are responsible for more than a million deaths each year because they can host a variety of diseases including malaria, dengue, West Nile yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya, and lymphatic filariasis.

“3F™ is an innovative solution for real-world problems that can be integrated into a wide variety of everyday products by major brands,” said Frank Heuszel, President of Impact BioMedical. “The potential for this technology in the vast market of China is immense, and we look forward to executing a licensing and commercialization strategy around this product that drives strong value for our shareholders while positively impacting consumers in their everyday lives.”

The global mosquito repellant market was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2021 and expected to reach $10.9 billion by the end of 2028, according to data from Zion Market Research. China is a leading market globally for the sale of insect repellant products, with an increasing demand for plant-based insect repellants being a key driver of market growth in recent years, according to GMA, a Shanghai-based consumer marketing agency.

During the past year, Impact BioMedical has laid the groundwork for a future that is focused on scientifically tested, high-impact solutions to global problems that humans are facing from food preservation to antibiotics to creating new ways to develop medicines. Impact Biomedical and GRDG announced a U.S. patent (US 10,966,424) allowance for 3F™DB in June 2021.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical drives mission-oriented research, development, and commercialization of solutions for medical advances in human wellness and healthcare. By leveraging technology and new science with strategic partnerships, Impact BioMedical provides advances in drug discovery for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncology and immuno-related diseases. Other exciting technologies include a breakthrough alternative sugar aimed to combat diabetes and functional fragrance formulations aimed at the industrial and medical industry. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only provide mutual benefits for businesses and their customers, but also create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

