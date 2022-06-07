Allied Resources Group Welcomes Michelle Obetz as New Chief Financial Officer

EXTON, Pa., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), the parent organization to a host of niche technical companies, announced today that financial executive, Michelle Obetz, has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Throughout her accomplished career, Obetz has led several financial and accounting initiatives, varying from developing new business units to enhancing efficiencies of existing operations. Her ability to bridge relationships across many departments to leverage their strengths and minimize risk is next level-one that will further advance ARG and its family of companies.

"We are beyond excited to have Michelle Obetz join the Allied family as our Chief Financial Officer," said ARG President and CEO, Dennis Zatlin. "Her impressive background in both public and private accounting makes her a great fit for our executive team. She is joining us at a pivotal time in the extraordinary growth of our companies. I look forward to her contributions as we further develop our accounting and HR practices."

Obetz's hire follows ARG's strong financial performance in the first half of 2022. The company has seen significant growth over last year and continues to grow in headcount and revenue. As CFO, Michelle will oversee the accounting and human resources departments for ARG's growing group of companies.

"It is an exciting time to join Allied Resources Group," said Michelle Obetz. "Given the current favorable market conditions, there are significant opportunities for growth in all facets of the ARG family of companies. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to continue their momentum of success."

Michelle Obetz holds a BS in Accounting from Seton Hall University and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is also an active member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, AICPA, and PICPA.

About ARG:

ARG is the parent organization to a host of niche technical companies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, and Ohio. ARG's subsidiaries provide engineering, technical recruiting, healthcare, industrial inspection, and construction management support services to clients in critical infrastructure sectors throughout the U.S. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com

Contact:

Alysia Weintraub

Corporate Marketing Manager

aweintraub@argroupllc.com

Related Images











Image 1: Obetz









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment