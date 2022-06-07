EOI Lighting USA Launches the Environmentally-Friendly 'Compass' Lighting Series

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EOI Lighting USA, a manufacturer and pioneer of LED-based and solid-state lighting energy-saving products, has officially announced its new renaissance in roadway and area lighting with the introduction of the environmentally-friendly Compass LED Roadway Lighting Series. As a sustainable LED lighting solution, the Compass series will feature higher operating efficiency, longer system lifespans, and a contemporary design form factor.

The Compass series will replace the 70W - 400W (watt) high-pressure sodium cobra head street lights. With a wide range of lumen packages available, the Compass series is flexible in its ability to be used to illuminate a wide variety of environments. From municipal streets and public roadways, to residential areas, to industrial and commercial parks, there are plenty of diversified applications of the Compass series that can currently be implemented across the country.

The Compass series leverages both breakthrough LED technology and precision-engineered optics to save energy costs by as much as 60% over HID Luminaires. Because the lighting system provides an expected LED life of over 20 years, Compass series users can also reduce their maintenance costs by a minimum of 50%.

The system's highly-engineered optics reduce glare and improve visual comfort with precision distribution and uniformity control in Type II, Type III, Type IV, and Type V light distribution patterns. The Compass provides ANSI 3G vibration rating, IP-66 rating in light engine, and includes an industry-leading surge protection device, as well as an internal leveling bubble, quick disconnects, 3 station terminal block, and tool-less entry.

"As a manufacturer of LED street and area lighting luminaires that supports the utility, municipality and co-op marketplace throughout North America, we set out to launch a new lighting series that is efficient in terms of performance, energy usage, and cost savings," said Michael J Hodgdon, National Sales Manager at EOI Lighting USA.

"Our combination of technological features and highly-engineered optics makes the Compass series both the luminaire of choice and the ultimate solution for reinventing legacy street lights."

To learn more about EOI Lighting USA and the environmentally-friendly Compass LED Roadway Lighting Series, please visit https://eoilighting.com.

About EOI Lighting USA

EOI Lighting continues to impact the lighting industry, being a major player in the LED Street & Area Lighting market working with Utilities, Municipalities, and Co-ops, from its ability to provide high end LED Chips to manufacturers globally, and providing Traffic Control signals to Municipalities throughout North America, also a Tier 1 & 2 Supplier to the automotive groups of Ford, Chrysler / Dodge, Tesla and soon GM on their LED Automotive Lighting.

EOI continues to make huge investments assuring our position throughout the North American LED Street & Area conversion processes. We are committed to our Corporate Business plan, putting our customer first, offering exceptionally engineered, environmentally friendly, value priced and industry leading warranty products.

Contact Information

Michael Hodgdon

MichaelHodgdon@eoius.com

1-803-351-6102

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.