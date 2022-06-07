Bidtellect Nominated for Best Contextual Targeting Offering

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative programmatic demand-side platform Bidtellect has been named a finalist in the 2022 Digiday Media Awards for Best Contextual Targeting Offering. Digiday's nomination reinforces Bidtellect's position as an industry leader and signals the company's importance to the future of a rapidly evolving cookieless marketplace. The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The Digiday Media Awards, formerly the Digiday Publishing Awards, recognize the companies working to modernize digital media. The award for Best Contextual Targeting Offering is a new award that recognizes the contextual advertising offering that is most effective in helping clients achieve business objectives. Evaluation of entries will be based on the following criteria: Innovation, Creativity, Consumer Value and Results.

Bidtellect's robust contextual targeting suite combines the industry's best third-party contextual integrations with its proprietary contextual targeting solutions: first-to-market context demographics targeting, categorization and keyword targeting, interest targeting, inventory quality targeting, and a B2B contextual targeting tool.

The contextual offering goes beyond targeting solutions and into optimization, which maximizes spend, ROI, and performance for advertisers completely using context-driven technology. Advertisers also rely on Bidtellect's full-context-insights dashboard for campaign reporting and strategy recommendations.

"We appreciate this nomination from Digiday," said Lon Otremba, CEO at Bidtellect. "It recognizes not only Bidtellect's well-rounded technological accomplishments but also how well-placed the platform is for the cookieless future."

Contextual programmatic technology such as Bidtellect's will be essential for advertising success in a soon-to-be cookieless world. In a recent speech at the Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit, Otremba discussed the importance of advanced contextual technology and advised programmatic advertising approaches that employ a holistic contextual strategy.

Bidtellect began maximizing and developing contextual solutions as a performance strategy for native long before cookieless entered the advertising lexicon and has gone on to build the most sophisticated contextual solutions of any demand-side platform while extending these successes to other channels beyond native.

The nomination highlights Bidtellect's ongoing commitment to continuous innovation, experience in the contextual space to reach performance goals, and the company's preparation for a privacy-first, cookieless future.

Founded in 2011, Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. Bidtellect provides premium supply quality and optimization down to the placement level, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology, delivering ads that work.

