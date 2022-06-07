Newly Appointed IDLife, LLC CEO Josh Paine Solidifies Executive Team and is Hitting the Ground Running

FRISCO, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Josh Paine, has solidified the IDLife executive team as the company experiences growth.

New Product Success

In April, IDLife launched a revolutionary new product offering - the IDLife Detox Box. Sales exceeded initial projections during the two-week presale period with over 4,000 Detox Boxes ordered. This was the first major initiative from newly appointed CEO Josh Paine, and the success is an indicator of his plans to drive momentum and implement data-driven decisions.

Executive Appointments

To support his vision for the company, Josh Paine has solidified the IDLife executive team and has begun to outline key initiatives. Regarding the executives in place, "I am unbelievably excited to work with this highly-qualified leadership team to expand the IDLife community and help people do life better! The Detox Box is just the beginning with this team of servant-leaders!"

Laura Brandt has been appointed to the role of President. "As an IDLife veteran, it's been exhilarating to see Josh's vision unfold. Being selected as a key component of the team he's curating to achieve that vision is an honor and privilege. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together with his insight and proven track record!" As President, Brandt will establish short and long-term goals, preside over the IDLife workforce, ensure proper allocation of resources, and help communicate Paine's vision throughout the Company. She brings over a decade of direct sales corporate experience to this role; as a third-generation network marketer, she also brings a multi-generational view of the industry and a unique perspective of both field and corporate needs.

Mark Bennett, formerly COO and General Counsel, has received the new title of Chief Business & Legal Officer. Bennett is, "...excited to partner with Josh and build on the foundation we started over 8 years ago. His experience and understanding of data-driven decision making and processes has already borne fruit that will drive and propel IDLife's future." He works closely with Josh Paine to outline and execute on key growth strategies, manage and develop new business opportunities, and oversee the legal and regulatory affairs of the Company. His responsibilities also include the development, reformulation and enhancement of IDLife's product offerings and his unique skill set finds him regularly providing counsel to the board of directors, chairman, CEO, and other senior management.

Justin Sparks has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. "Having worked with Josh Paine for many years at another organization, I was excited and honored to accept the opportunity of working with him again. Throughout my career, I've been involved with companies spanning from Fortune 500 to small start-up ventures, and Josh is truly one of the most inspiring leaders that I've encountered." Sparks will be responsible for overseeing and executing IDLife's financial strategy to support growth and increase profitability. Sparks pulls from his extensive background to provide best practices and opportunities to improve the company's overall financial health, including the use of Data and Analytics to help drive the business.

IDLife Moving Forward

Part of Josh Paine's vision for IDLife includes a connected, robust community of people committed to healthy living. Bringing back in-person events, conferences, and sales trips is one part of achieving this vision. As the country begins to relax social distancing restrictions, the IDLife team is excited to connect with distributors and customers face-to-face once again.

Contacts:

Media:

