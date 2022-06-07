TV’s Biggest Nights Return to Citytv: Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Jennifer Hudson Show Join Citytv’s Star-Studded Roster of Must-Watch Shows for 2022/23

– TV’s biggest nights of the week return to Citytv with reality juggernaut Bachelor in Paradise on Monday and Tuesday; Chicago (Med, Fire, P.D.) on Wednesday; Law & Order (Law & Order, Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime) on Thursday; Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday –



TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citytv returns with a 2022/23 schedule chock-full of dominant fan-favourite franchises, mega-star status celebrities, and proven hits with built-in fandom, solidifying the network as Canada’s home for TV’s biggest nights of the week.

“Loyal franchises create loyal audiences. Citytv, along with Citytv+, continues to be the one-stop shop for some of the best franchises for TV fans – like Bachelor, Chicago, Got Talent, Law & Order, and Sons of Anarchy – all wrapped up with the incredible star power across our shows,” said Julie Adam, President of News & Entertainment, Rogers Sports & Media. “It’s never been a better time to be a TV fan. This year’s schedule builds on our investment to buy and create the content Citytv audiences want and make it available whenever and wherever they are.”

“We’re building on the momentum from last season, creating an even stronger foundation for every night of the week with iconic brands and well-known franchises that cut through the clutter and deeply resonate with Citytv audiences,” said Hayden Mindell, Vice President, Programming & Acquisition, Rogers Sports & Media. “With these new additions to the Citytv lineup, we’ve created a schedule that is anchored by more consistent and reliable programming throughout the year.”



“The modern TV viewer is growing increasingly complex as they spend their time across linear, OTT, and Connected TV. With this trusted, premium content, Citytv and Citytv+ connect deeply with Canadians however they choose to watch, and combined with innovative brand integrations, world-class data capabilities, and the best Advanced Advertising solutions, our Total TV offerings promise to drive tremendous impact for marketers,” said Al Dark, Chief Revenue Officer, Rogers Sports & Media.

New to Citytv in Prime Time:

Joining the 17 returning fan-favourite hits and special events on Citytv’s prime-time schedule this season are two all-new shows and one new-to-Citytv series. Leaping into Mondays on Citytv this Fall is the all-new, reimagined sci-fi drama Quantum Leap, starring Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick, Kevin Can F**k Himself). Quantum Leap picks up after Dr. Sam Beckett’s disappearance when a new team is assembled and tasked with understanding the mysteries behind the Quantum Leap machine and the man who created it. Laughing its way into Fridays on Citytv is new comedy Lopez vs. Lopez from father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez, followed by the true crime original Dateline which features compelling mysteries, powerful documentaries, and in-depth investigations.

New to Citytv in Daytime:

Citytv experienced YoY audience growth in daytime over the last two quarters with +28% in Q4’21 and +29% in Q1’22, locking in Citytv as the #2 ranked daytime station among national English conventional stations*. Fans of the Emmy®, Grammy, and Oscar-winning artist Jennifer Hudson (aren’t we all!?) can catch her as a new voice in daytime with The Jennifer Hudson Show, alongside an exciting new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This Summer on Citytv:

Before heading into Fall, Citytv brings the heat to its Summer schedule with all-new seasons of Press Your Luck, premiering on Thursday, July 7, plus Celebrity Family Feud and larger-than-life physical comedy game show The Final Straw on Sunday, July 10. Then, a new batch of eligible bachelors vie for the hearts (yes, plural!) of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey in a historical season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, July 11. Additionally, catch new episodes of jaw-dropping talent in America’s Got Talent on Tuesdays and So You Think You Can Dance on Wednesdays.

New and returning hits to Citytv in 2022/23 are:

Knock-your-socks-off reality/competition series America’s Got Talent , American Idol , The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Bachelor in Paradise Canada , and Canada’s Got Talent

, , , , , and Smash-hit dramas Chicago Fire , Chicago Med , Chicago P.D. , Hudson & Rex , Law & Order , Law & Order: Organized Crime , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , Quantum Leap , and Wong & Winchester

, , , , , , , , and Feel-good comedies Lopez vs. Lopez , and Young Rock

, and Quiz-tastic game show Capital One College Bowl

The iconic New Year’s Eve countdown celebration Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve, and Hockey Night in Canada



Airing in mid-season are American Idol, America’s Got Talent, Bachelor in Paradise Canada, Canada’s Got Talent, and The Bachelor.

FX Canada continues to be the home for compelling and critically-acclaimed dramas and comedies such as:

New series – The Old Man

Returning dramas, comedies, and docuseries – American Horror Story, Atlanta, Dave, Mayans M.C., Snowfall, and Welcome to Wrexham

* Source: Numeris PPM, AMA (000) Total Canada A25-54, M-F 10a-5p, among National Eng. Conventional Stations

Citytv’s New Series Descriptions – Fall

All dates are subject to change. All times ET/PT. (s) = simulcast

DATELINE

120-minute newsmagazine series (s)

Now in its 30th season, Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history. As the true-crime original, Dateline’s mysteries and in-depth investigations distinguish its storytelling across NBC, cable, broadcast syndication and Peacock’s Dateline 24/7 channel. Additionally, the award-winning newsmagazine is known for its #1 original podcasts, including The Thing About Pam.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: NBC News

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: David Corvo, Senior Executive Producer & Liz Cole, Executive Producer

ANCHORS & CORRESPONDENTS: Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

30-minute scripted multi-cam comedy series (s)

A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Traviesco Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Debby Wolfe, Bruce Helford, Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg, and George Lopez

CAST: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley, and Kiran Deol

QUANTUM LEAP

60-minute scripted sci-fi drama series (s)

It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions, and Quinn’s House Productions

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero

CAST: Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

60-minute late-night talk show (s)

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!” Currently in its 20th season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 12:05 AM Productions, LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig; Douglas DeLuca is co-executive producer.

CAST: Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

60-minute daytime talk show (s)

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, and best-selling author, Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent. Hudson, the newest voice in daytime talk, takes center stage when Fox Television Stations launches “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in Fall 2022. https://jenniferhudsonshow.com

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

CAST: Jennifer Hudson

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices. Citytv live and video on-demand programming can also be watched on Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About FX

FX features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and award-winning dramas, comedies, and docuseries. FX’s unique content includes original Canadian programming, movies, and FX original series such as American Horror Story, Atlanta, Breeders, Dave, Fargo, Mayans M.C., What We Do in the Shadows, and more. FX is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit FXNowCanada.ca.

