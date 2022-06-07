MM+M 2022 Women of Distinction Honorees

Montvale,NJ, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MM+M’s Women of Distinction and Women to Watch honors healthcare marketing pros today in New York City, who have truly set the bar higher within their organizations. Out of more than 100 nominations, MM+M has selected 25 women to be inducted into the 2022 Women of Distinction class including Donna Barker, SVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Health Monitor Network. As a member of this prestigious group, she has proven she is up for every challenge and ready to go above and beyond to ensure results exceed business goals and achieve creative excellence.

Now in its seventh year, MM+M selects women who have achieved success within their own organization, inspired colleagues, and through innovative and transformative work, elevated the practice of healthcare marketing to new heights.

“Donna epitomizes what this award is all about. It is an honor to collaborate with her each day and we are thankful for her many contributions to our business and the industry as a whole which is making a difference in people’s lives every day.” Says Keith Sedlak, EVP, Chief Growth Officer for Health Monitor Network.

Donna is currently SVP, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Health Monitor Network, a leading targeted healthcare marketing platform company, and a founding member company of the Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA). Her contributions have been transformative in the marketing of Health Monitor—new positioning and branding of the newly redesigned print products with add-on digital product line extensions to help modernize the company’s legacy print offering; significantly expanding the company’s social media reach including a new website and marketing materials with a strong marketplace thought leadership profile. Prior to joining Health Monitor Network, Donna held senior marketing leadership roles across Health, Wellness, Food and Personal Care brands in OTC and CPG categories at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, GSK, and Unilever with brand/portfolio revenues from $50M to $1B. During her various assignments, she delivered outstanding omnichannel marketing campaigns to reach a range of consumers, markets, and channels.

As a member of the POCMA Marketing Communications Committee, Donna advocates for the effective use of the point-of-care channel to advance health and healthcare outcomes. She also sits on the Global Leadership Council of United Way of Northern New Jersey where she advocates to advance the common good by focusing on health, education, and income for all communities.

Donna continues to drive growth and innovation for the organization by transforming the culture and leading the company’s re-positioning from a point-of-care media company to a leading targeted healthcare marketing platform with a bias for digital transformation.

Haymarket Studio’s senior director events and custom content Kara Giannecchini said, “These women are standouts in the industry in so many ways. I am incredibly happy to be back hosting this amazing event and look forward to celebrating in person with all these incredible women who have overcome unbelievable obstacles (both personal and professional) throughout this last year.”

The 2022 Women of Distinction recipients will be honored today at a luncheon in NYC and profiled in the July/August print issue of MM+M. The event will feature an awards ceremony, networking and panel discussions with experts providing women with the tools and insights needed to help them chart a path all the way to the C-suite. For more information about the 2022 MM+M Women of Distinction, please visit: https://www.mmmwomenofdistinction.com

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For nearly 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients. Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter