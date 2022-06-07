Cavitation Technologies, Inc. to Launch Water Remediation Pilot and Feasibility Study in South Africa

CHATSWORTH, CA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CVAT"), (OTCQB: CVAT) announced the launch of Water Remediation Pilot and Feasibility Study in South Africa to be funded through United States Trade and Development Agency (“USTDA”) valued at $1.7 million dollars that aims to identify solutions to the decreased water supply and increased wastewater that is challenging Africa and the world-at-large.

The FS project is sponsored by the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Future Water Institute through its research site based at the Water Hub, Franschhoek, in the Western Cape of South Africa. As sole-source contractors, the project team consists of Partnership International, Inc. (PI) and CVAT, along with local-subcontractor Alveo Water (Alveo) and University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Future Water Institute in Cape Town.

CVAT’s patented technology addresses decreasing water sources and increasing wastewater generation by making more water supply available at low costs and allowing industry to recycle wastewater, thereby reducing consumption costs. The FS goal is to identify water intensive users as initial models for replication based on similar demand/supply. The FS will examine and propose three (3) bankable business models within one “User Financial Model” for scaling, including:

1. Water suppliers that seek to efficiently remediate water and wastewater supply;

2. Private sector industry that seek to reclaim large amounts of wastewater for reuse, and decrease solid waste;

3. Farms and cooperatives that need to remediate their water supply and reuse wastewater for irrigation.

The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies was estimated at $21.3 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14%, according to data from BCC Research.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager at CVAT commented, “The industry is propelling a severe lack of efficiency within its supply and demand chain and drying up one of society’s most precious resources (water) in the process. Our company has a unique proprietary nanotechnology that helps remediate produced water—helping to not only conserve the precious and vital resource of fresh water but also helping to repurpose produced water that is otherwise wasted.

The proposed CVAT Water Remediation Pilot Feasibility Study and Implementation Plan will provide US-made replicable models for sustainable water management/distribution that address adverse water-related risks and challenges prevalent in South Africa and emerging markets around the world.

We strive to make CVAT’s technology available in more locations worldwide to help solve water shortages and provide viable solutions to the most in need in the third world countries.”

Technology Overview:

The CVAT water remediation technology is available as a “H2O Cav-Unit” (short for Water Cavitation Unit). The H2O Cav-Unit is a compact, sustainable, and modifiable technology that can handle a variety of liquid types. Hydrodynamic cavitation is the creation of minuscule air cavities or bubbles in water, whereas bubbles expand rapidly, but the surrounding water pressure eventually forces the bubbles to contract suddenly, thereby imploding upon themselves, releasing a tremendous amount of energy. This hydrodynamic nano cavitation energy can reach at the molecular level pressures as high as 25,000 psi and temperatures of as high as 4,727°C (8,540°F), thus permitting substantial reduction of chemical usage, while annihilating bacteria and organics. Cavitation Technologies, Inc has been awarded almost 50 patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and the Office of International Patent Cooperation (OIPC) in the arena of hydro-dynamic cavitation. Please see CVAT technology overview video here: https://youtu.be/H4UWUYkNMVw

About Partnership International, Inc.

Partnership International Inc., established in 1990, comprises a team of experts that provide regulatory, institutional, technical, commercial and financial advisory services to clients on projects that promote sustainable development through infrastructure investments. PI is recognized for delivering pragmatic, market-driven solutions for public and private clients across multiple industries and sectors. Through offices in Washington, DC, and in the field, our staff targets meaningful sectoral reforms to stimulate sustainable economic growth in developing and emerging markets worldwide.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions, and include statements such as, We believe the addition of our technology in these sectors presents economic value to the company while also providing maximized returns for shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

