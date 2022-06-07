EZ Home Solutions Shares Best Practices for Homeowners Before and After a Storm Hits

WEST SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should people do when storms strike and cause damage? Experts at EZ Home Solutions offer advice.

The tornado that struck a Minneapolis suburb in May is a reminder that severe weather can strike at any time of year or any season in the Twin Cities area. Tornadoes, heavy rain, wind, hail, and snow can cause severe damage to a home's roof or exterior.

To ensure a home is protected and that insurance covers the cost of all repairs, EZ Home Solutions, a leading roofing company based in St. Paul, advises that homeowners plan ahead and take swift action when damage occurs.

"Most people don't truly understand how homeowner's insurance works, or what it takes to protect and repair their homes," said Robert O'Geay, owner and CEO of EZ Home Solutions. "That means it's essential to do your homework, know how to prepare for storms, and how to work with your insurer and with contractors if you have storm damage. Most importantly, keep an eye on the weather and stay safe."

EZ Home Solutions recommends that homeowners adopt a plan, including the following steps:

Be prepared before storms hit.

Review an insurance policy before disaster strikes to understand what's covered and the claims process.

Prepare property to minimize potential damage. This includes trimming back trees, removing yard debris, and keeping gutters free of leaves and obstructions.

Seek professional insight. For example, certified home inspectors are trained to assess the structural integrity of a home and spot any specific trouble spots.

Have the roof inspected at least once a year by a qualified contractor to find and repair any damage before it becomes a major problem.

When there is storm damage:

Call a local expert to assess the damage as soon as it is safe to do so.

Reputable companies will provide a free estimate and a drone roof inspection to pinpoint any hail or storm damage.

If damage is present, a roofing contractor can provide emergency repairs, including immediate tarping service to prevent further damage.

Take photos and contact an insurance provider.

Be careful in moving around a home as there may be unseen structural damage.

EZ Home Solutions, a roofing company specializing in roofing, siding, window installation services, and storm restoration throughout the Twin Cities metro area, Minnesota, and Missouri, encourages area residents to choose a local expert to service and protect their properties.

