Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

The global dairy ingredients market is expected to grow from $60.27 billion in 2021 to $64.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to grow to $82.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.



The dairy ingredients market consists of the sales of dairy ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the foods that are made from milk, which are further transformed to butter, cheese, and yogurt.Milk is utilized to provide fresh and storable nutritious foods.



Milk or dairy ingredients contain essential nutrients like amino acids, minerals in a form that’s easily absorbed by the body.



The main types of dairy ingredients include milk powder, whey protein, milk protein, third-generation ingredients, casein, butter milk powder, whey permeate, and lactose.Milk powder are turned into a dry substance by evaporating its water content.



Whole milk powder must contain between 26% and 40% milk-fat and not more than 5% moisture on a milk solid-not fat basis.The different dairy ingredients sources include milk and whey.



The dairy ingredients forms include powder and liquid. The dairy ingredients production methods include traditional method and membrane separation, which are used for applications in dairy products, convenience food, bakery and confectionery, instant milk formula, clinical and sports nutrition, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dairy ingredients market in 2021.North America was the second largest market in dairy ingredients market in 2021.



The regions covered in the dairy ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in health concerns among people is contributing to the growth of the dairy ingredients market.The health-consciousness individuals are increasing their intake of health products including dietary products to maintain a healthy lifestyle.



According to the International Food Information Council’s (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019.Also, 54% of all consumers cared more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices in 2020 than did in 2010.



The rise in health concerns will drive the growth of the dairy ingredients market.



Automation in the dairy industry is a key trend gaining popularity in the dairy ingredients market.Automation within the dairy industry is a complete integrated dairy plant system.



Automation in the dairy industry manufacturing creates robotic systems which improve production control while increasing capacity.For instance, Swedish automation company, ABB offers automation solutions for milk reception, pasteurization and for monitoring and control while transferring milk, cream and butter milk from reception tanks to packaging machines.



The automation systems offer better filtration, automatic de-clogging, high and medium pressure cleaning with multiple repetitions, while reducing loss of milk and limiting need for cleaning agents.



In July 2019, Lactalis do Brasil, a subsidiary of Groupe Lactalis acquired Itambé cooperative for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Groupe Lactalis will become the nation’s leader across all dairy categories-fluid and powdered milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and industrial products.



Itambé cooperative is Brazil’s largest exporter of dairy products.



