Global Machining Centers Market to Reach US$19.2 Billion by the Year 2026
Machining centers feature automatic tool changers for multitasking machining strategy involving a combination of milling, drilling and turning on the same workpiece. The manufacturing industry is a critical growth driver and the shifting role of manufacturing and its level of contribution to economic development tends to impact growth patterns in the global machining centers market. From turning, boring, milling, grinding, drilling, tapping, forming, casting, cutting to other more complex tasks, machine tools are indispensable in a wide gamut of manufacturing industries ranging from automotive, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, electrical & electronics, precision engineering, power generation, railways to computers, medical, healthcare and biotechnology. The current focus on reducing operating costs, manufacturing timelines, improving productivity and competitiveness is expected to drive demand for next generation, efficient machine tools. Technological breakthroughs in machining center production through increase in spindle and positioning speeds have been instrumental in the development of techniques for refining machine center productivity. Such productivity was expected to be supported by technology involving adaptive control, five sides of work-piece in one, maximum vibration absorption, open architectures, personal computer controls, space efficiency, speed controls, and tight dimensional tolerances. The five-axis machining centers that emerged in recent years are equipped with two additional rotational axes besides the conventional three axes, thus allowing machining of shapes with greater complexity.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Machining Centers estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Vertical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Horizontal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Machining Centers market. Vertical machine center types represent a popular choice because they occupy less installation space compared to the horizontal types with the spindle located on the side of the workpiece. Horizontal machining centers continue to display strong demand in recent years, led by integration of technology advancements such as high-torque and high-speed spindles, pallet pools, FMS stockers, automation with integral twin pallets, and gantry loaders and unloaders. Horizontal Machining Centers score over Vertical Machining Centers on spindle run time and hence involve less labor.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026
The Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Despite receiving a major blow in the form of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, China is forecast to continue to remain among the world`s largest manufacturing hubs in the medium term despite the rising domestic production costs. In the United States, manufacturing renaissance and reshoring of manufacturing are forecast to benefit the machine tools market in the long-term.
By Application, Automotive Segment to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
Automotive industry is one of the major end-use markets for machine tools for manufacture of a wide range of individual vehicle parts. Automobile sales and consequent production trends thus determine demand for a range of automotive parts and components, which in turn spurs opportunities in the machining centers market. In the global Automotive (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$935.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Outbreak Induces Weakness into Machine Tool Industry
Machining Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Machining Centers: An Overview
Types of Machining Centers
Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing Sector &
Economic Environment
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Machining Center Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies
World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027
Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Increasing Trend Towards Automation and Accelerating pace of
Digitalization Drives Demand for Automated Machining Centers
Smart Machine Centers Central to COVID-19-led Shift towards
Smart Manufacturing
Trends and Developments in CNC Machining
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spur Growth
Manufacturers Invest in Machining Centers to Meet the Growing
Demand for Precision Components
Limitless Possibilities & Concrete Merits Make Five-Axis
Machining Centers an Exciting Proposal
Horizontal Machining Centers Score Over Vertical Machining Centers
CNC Tool Changes Monitored with Miniature Inductive Sensors
Metal Fabrication Drives Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers
Pandemic Significantly Disrupts the Metal Fabrication Industry
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised
to Benefit Demand
Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
Rise in Automobile Ownership and Automaking Operations to Drive
Market Gains
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
COVID-19 Impacts Automobile Industry: Car Production YoY %
Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
Shift towards Electric Vehicles Drives Machining Center
Manufacturers to Innovate
Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025
Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tool for Manufacture of
Critical and Complex Components in Aerospace Industry
COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the
Machine Tool Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand
Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025
Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040
Job Shops Making Aerospace Parts Bet Heavily on Machining
Centers to Push Efficiency
Inflated Demand for Diagnostic Equipment Part amid COVID-19
Augurs Well for Horizontal Machining Centers
