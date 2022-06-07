COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 31/2022 – 7 JUNE 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|393,504
|614.04
|241,626,648.19
|30 May 2022
|3,000
|613.42
|1,840,251.90
|31 May 2022
|4,000
|608.03
|2,432,133.80
|1 June 2022
|6,000
|591.19
|3,547,128.00
|2 June 2022
|6,000
|583.29
|3,499,763.40
|3 June 2022
|5,000
|598.37
|2,991,841.60
|Accumulated under the program
|417,504
|613.02
|255,937,766.89
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,121 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
