On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 393,504 614.04 241,626,648.19 30 May 2022 3,000 613.42 1,840,251.90 31 May 2022 4,000 608.03 2,432,133.80 1 June 2022 6,000 591.19 3,547,128.00 2 June 2022 6,000 583.29 3,499,763.40 3 June 2022 5,000 598.37 2,991,841.60 Accumulated under the program 417,504 613.02 255,937,766.89

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 504,121 shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

