New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Break Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Load Break Switches Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
A load break switch is a type of switching device used for voltages and specifically designed for switching and protection of electrical equipment. It is commonly utilized for medium voltage level systems. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by momentum in the end-use sectors. Investments in utilities, process & manufacturing, and commercial enterprise verticals grew progressively in tandem with rising demand for electricity, and products and services in consumer, commercial and industrial verticals, while creating ample opportunities for the load break switch market. Rising energy demand, large-scale capacity additions to the power generation networks, and soaring investments in the distribution sector are poised to steer momentum in the utility-grade load break switch market. With the rapid rise of automation and wider adoption of electrical and electronic systems in industrial environments, demand for load break switches widened on an ongoing basis. Progressive improvements in load break switch technology also have a major bearing on market expansion. With robust efforts from leading vendors such as ABB, GE, Siemens, Schneider, and Eaton, new range of switches integrate sophisticated features in compact size to seamlessly address the myriad requirements of modern electrical infrastructure.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Load Break Switches estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period. Gas-Insulated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Gas-insulated load break switches, used extensively throughout power distribution networks, are mostly made available in fully-enclosed, pole-mounted, SF6 designs with maintenance free and longer service life features. Vacuum load breaking switch continues to make gains on the back of increasing demand in the utilities sector. Vacuum load breaking switches are designed to provide a limited load switching capability for medium- as well as low-voltage equipment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $500.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $501.3 Million by 2026
The Load Break Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$500.1 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$501.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. The replacement of a substantial aging fleet of power T&D equipment installed in Europe, North America and other developed economies is one of the major growth drivers in mature economies.
Air-Insulated Segment to Reach $538.7 Million by 2026
Air-insulated load break switches are extensively installed and utilized as switching and isolating points throughout distribution networks. In the global Air-Insulated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$287.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Socomec Group
- Rockwell Automation
- Ensto India Private Limited
- Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
- Lucy Electric UK
- Powell Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Load Break Switch
Definition
Types of Load Break Switch
Key End-Uses
Load Break Switch: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Gas Insulated Switches: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Type
Vacuum Load Breaking Switches Continue to Make Gains
New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in
Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement:
(in US$ Billion) for China, India and Latin America Over the
Period 2010-2030
Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth
Aging Power Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and
Upgrades in Developed Markets
Leading Players in the Load Breaking Switch Market
Load Break Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Compact Load Break Switches Drive Market Growth
Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities to the
Market
Surge in Energy Consumption Leading to Rise in Power
Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for
Market Growth
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use
Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in
Load Break Switch Market
Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
New Investments in Power Distribution Sector and Refurbishment
of Aging Power Infrastructure Significantly Impact Growth
Trends
Slowing Oil & Gas Sector and Substitutes like Vacuum Circuit
Breaker Pose Challenges
High Cost Restrains Market Growth
Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and
Distribution Infrastructure
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gas-Insulated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Gas-Insulated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas-Insulated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vacuum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vacuum by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air-Insulated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Air-Insulated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Air-Insulated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oil-Immersed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil-Immersed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil-Immersed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Below 11 kV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Below 11 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Below 11 kV by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
11-33 kV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for 11-33 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for 11-33 kV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
33-60 kV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for 33-60 kV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for 33-60 kV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated
and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated
and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated
and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11
kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Load Break Switches Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated
and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by Type -
Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Load
Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Insulated,
Vacuum, Air-Insulated and Oil-Immersed for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 121: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and
33-60 kV - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Below 11 kV, 11-33 kV and 33-60 kV Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
Voltage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 11 kV,
11-33 kV and 33-60 kV for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and
Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Load Break Switches by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,
Industrial and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Load Break Switches by Type - Gas-Insulated, Vacuum,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957276/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________