Greenwave Expects Q2 2022 Revenues to Grow by 40% over Empire’s Q2 2021 Revenues

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (OTCPink:GWAV) is pleased to report that based on its revenues generated through June 3, 2022, it is on track to grow its second quarter 2022 revenues by approximately 40% over the revenues Empire generated in the same quarter in 2021. Further, the Company expects to generate positive cashflows from operating activities for the six months ending June 30, 2022.



Greenwave generated revenues of $9.92 million during the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 66.91% from the $5.94 million in revenue Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”) generated in the same period in 2021. Greenwave, through its subsidiary Empire, operates 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.

The Company is currently installing a second shredder to process cars, household appliances and industrial products, along with a downstream system to increase its recovery yields of copper, aluminum, brass, steel, and other metals. The shredder and downstream system are expected to come online in the summer and fall of 2022, respectively, and are expected to double the Company’s processing capacity while increasing its profit margins.

“Since founding Empire in 2004, we have experienced and successfully navigated several tough economic climates. With the installation of our second shredder on track to be completed this summer, we believe Greenwave is positioned to continue growing its revenues and generating healthy cashflows through a likely recession,” stated Danny Meeks, Chief Executive Officer of Greenwave. “While the metal recycling industry is not immune to slowing economic activity, we believe the fundamental supply/demand imbalance of the industry significantly mitigates its impact: supply of prime steel scrap has been shrinking consistently for more than 50 years [ 1 ] while demand is likely to persist through a recession (i.e. U.S. Infrastructure and Jobs Act). As such, we believe Greenwave can continue creating shareholder value independent of macroeconomic conditions.”

On May 4, 2022, Greenwave submitted its application to uplist to NASDAQ and believes it will meet the listing requirements without a further capital raise. The successful listing of Greenwave’s common stock on a national exchange could result in a significant increase in institutional interest and liquidity in the market for the Company’s stock. For more information, please see Greenwave’s 2022 Outlook.

[1] According to an October 11, 2021 presentation by Cleveland-Cliffs.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. (“Empire”), is a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world’s most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and recast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, and a listing on a senior exchange. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info:

