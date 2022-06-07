North America HVAC Cables Market revenue to cross USD 130 Mn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America HVAC cables market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 130 million by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Tailored, cost efficient and dynamic turnkey solutions including export and onshore cable system will drive the market growth.

Increasing COVID-19 impact across the region have certainly delay the commissioning of upcoming projects on time. In addition, non-operational manufacturing, supply and installation processes will further impact the industry progression. However, increasing energy demand along with growing need for advanced transmission infrastructure will boost the North America HVAC cables market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4700

Unending development of offshore oil and gas platforms followed by growing inclination toward deployment of offshore renewable infrastructure will augment the submarine high voltage alternating current cables industry growth. Additionally, ongoing investments from public and private players favored by stringent government initiatives to incorporate an energy efficient environment will positively sway the North America HVAC cables market expansion. Furthermore, rising inter-country power transmission network along with adoption of upgraded cable laying procedures and technologies will fuel the product deployment.

> 220 kV North America HVAC cables market is estimated to grow on account of its high applicability across heavy industrial sector, oil and gas platforms and power and process segment. Low sagging ability, effective medium and long route power transmission along with high conductor ability and durability to sustain high tension current are some essential parameters which will strengthen the product portfolio. Moreover, ongoing refurbishment and replacement of conventional power structure will in turn will foster the industry scenario.

The U.S. HVAC cables market will witness growth due to the rising demand for inter-country power connections along with increasing electricity demand from offshore oil and gas operations. Stringent efficiency norms along with expansion of smart grid networks will further complement the industry outlook. Ongoing technological enhancement to endure peak load demand as well as to lower power losses across the power network will positively influence the demand for HVAC cables. Furthermore, growing investment toward development of renewable power generation sector will accelerate the industry expansion.

Some major participants operational across North America HVAC cables market includes Sumitomo, ZTT, Prysmian Group, Nexans, NKT, Southwire, Valard Construction, Elsewedy Electric, KEC International Ltd. and Furukawa.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4700

Some key finding of North America HVAC cables market report includes:

Demand for HVAC cables are surging owing to the rising investment toward the T&D sector as well as growing energy demand across the developing regions of North America.





Favorable government norms towards refurbishment and retrofit of existing power transmission network will propel the market scenario.





Ongoing technological advancement to minimize sagging losses, enhance transmission capacity as well as to curb the power outages will proliferate the product demand.





Expansion of micro grid network coupled with growing concerns toward safe and secure electrical grid network will further escalate the product deployment.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 2 North America HVAC Cables Market Insights

2.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

2.2 Innovation & technology landscape

2.3 Regulatory landscape

2.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

2.5 Industry impact forces

2.5.1 Growth drivers

2.5.1.1 Stringent energy efficiency reforms

2.5.1.2 Expansion of smart grid networks

2.5.1.3 Refurbishment & retrofit of existing grid infrastructure

2.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

2.5.2.1 High dependency on imports

2.6 North America HVAC cables, project landscape

2.7 Growth potential analysis

2.8 Porter's Analysis

2.8.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

2.8.2 Bargaining power of buyer

2.8.3 Threat of new entrants

2.8.4 Threat of substitutes

2.9 Competitive landscape, 2022

2.10 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/north-america-hvac-cables-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.