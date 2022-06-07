New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linear Motion Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957262/?utm_source=GNW
Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Linear motion system refers to a compact system that features a drive for moving loads and a guiding system for load handling, as well as sealing for protecting the internal parts of the system. Linear motion systems can be categorized into actuators, controllers, motors, linear axes, linear modules, linear guides and linear tables among others. Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market. In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026
The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China. China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems
Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems
Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control
Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic,
Fluid Movement
Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors
of Linear Motion Systems
Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear
Motion Applications
Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up
Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options
Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0
Technologies
World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive &
Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer
Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals
Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear
Path for Industry 4.0
Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0
Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly
Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains
Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT
Automated Motor-based Motion Systems
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market
Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region (2021 and
2027): Annual Sales in US$ Million for North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World
Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling
Space in 2021 & Beyond
Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems
Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling
Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear
Motion Systems
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In
Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits
Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand
Global Machine Tools Market by Region (2021 and 2027): Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, and Rest of World
Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems
Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing
Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare
Sector
Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance
Diagnostic Platforms
