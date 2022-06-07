India Passenger Vehicle Connected Services Market Report 2022: Advanced Connected Car Technology will Drive Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Passenger Vehicle Connected Services in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research offers revenue and unit shipment forecasts (2021 to 2028) for the overall Indian connected services market based on the body segment available (hatchback, sedan, SUV, and MPV).

It also includes connected services share forecast for the top 10 OEMs by penetration of connectivity type with a breakdown of their connected platform portfolio features.

India's connected car market is experiencing major breakthroughs with more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) introducing new connected car features with every new model launched.

Growing demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and security has boosted the market for cars with advanced HMI features, more connected technologies, and the integration of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) solutions.



Most of the premium OEMs in India now offer either smartphone connectivity or embedded connectivity as a standard feature, except on the base variant, whereas volume OEMs are offering smartphone connectivity and embedded connectivity on mid and high variants respectively.

Customers' increasing knowledge of connected car services and willingness to pay for premium features have contributed to the growth of connected cars in the Indian market.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth opportunities for OEMs in the connected services market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the connected services market?

How are the different types of connectivity distributed across OEMs?

What is the connected services market share for the next 5 to 6 years compared to the base year?

Who are the main players/OEMs, and what is their place in the connected services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Connected Services Market, Scope of Analysis

Automaker Types

Connectivity Solution Segmentation

Vehicle Body Type Segmentation

Key Competitors in Connected Services

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment

Forecast Assumptions, Revenue, and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hatchback Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sedan Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Pricing Trend Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SUV Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, MPV Segment

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

6. OEM Strategies

Competitive Environment

Percent Penetration Forecast

Percent Penetration Forecast by Vehicle Segment

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - No Connectivity

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Smartphone

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Embedded*

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Maruti Suzuki

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Hyundai

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Tata

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Mahindra

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Kia

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Toyota

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Renault

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Honda

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - MG

Connected Services Market Share Analysis - Nissan

7. Automaker Portfolios, Connected Services Market, India

Connected Services Market Features in Volume Brands

Maruti Suzuki - Connected Services Market Platforms

Hyundai - Connected Services Market Platforms

Tata - Connected Services Market Platforms

Mahindra - Connected Services Market Platforms

Kia - Connected Services Market Platforms

Toyota - Connected Services Market Platforms

Renault - Connected Services Market Platforms

Honda - Connected Services Market Platforms

MG - Connected Services Market Platforms

Nissan - Connected Services Market Platforms

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Customers' Increased Interest in Connected Services for Reach and Compatibility with Smartphone and In-vehicle Systems

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Revenue Opportunities for OEMs Via Added Features and Technology Inside the Car

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Connected Car Technology Will Drive Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

Companies Mentioned

Honda

Hyundai

Kia

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

MG

Nissan

Renault

Tata

Toyota

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwr50r