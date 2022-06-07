New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957217/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to Reach US$2.4 Billion by the Year 2026



- LIS is advanced software that stores and manages data in laboratories, and is used for sending test orders, recording laboratory test results, sorting data in databases. These platforms are widely used by clinics, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to maintain data related to tests and medical history of patients, track data quality and send laboratory test orders. The demand for LIS is driven by their ability to enhance productivity, allow precise and accurate diagnosis, reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient satisfaction. The global market is poised to register significant growth in the future due to various factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, the huge volume of test data obtained from clinical testing, the need for enhanced lab automation and efficiency. The global market for these systems is also propelled by increasing adoption of digital solutions to store, retrieve and maintain data in real-time. These systems are offered by sophisticated analytic tools to deal with healthcare issues and improve overall productivity. The market is gaining from the need to reduce diagnostic errors, use of LIS to boost laboratory workflow efficiency, and incorporation of these systems with EHR systems. However, factors such as high maintenance cost, shortage of skilled professionals, and need for specialized laboratories remain key challenges for the market. On the other hand, huge investments by governments in LIS, increasing need for customized systems with data security functions and availability of advanced platforms are expected to present new growth avenues for the market. Rising adoption of laboratory automation and advances in R&D, particularly in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, are slated to push the market growth.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.9% share of the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market. Based on product, standalone LIS segment is poised to hold a major share of the market during the analysis period, owing to key factors such as user-friendly nature, enhanced data security, affordability, and ability to work offline. As standalone LIS are not part of a software package, their ability to work offline augments its implementation. Technological innovations is also expected to further boost demand for standalone LIS. Integrated LIS is projected to witness faster growth during the analysis period. Against a backdrop of rising adoption of EMR, healthcare institutions are striving to achieve interoperability and standardization. This in turn spurred the shift from best-of-breed or standalone LIS to deployment of enterprise-wide integrated LIS. Integrated LIS lower dependencies on interfaces, vendor contracts, and total cost of ownership. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $148.5 Million by 2026



- The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.5 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 52.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$148.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$166.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. The US is at the forefront of adoption of LIS systems and dominates the global market, owing to favorable reimbursement policies in the country, for pathology procedures. The region is exhibiting strong gains on account of technological advancements and expansion of the healthcare sector, encompassing clinical research laboratories and diagnostic centers. Europe is another lucrative market for LIS. Developed countries like Germany for instance, are increasingly embracing automation in healthcare for reducing need for workforce. Healthcare providers in such markets are eagerly focusing on deploying automation like LIS for providing quality care to patients. The LIS market in Asia-Pacific, mainly China, is projected to post the fastest growth rate in the coming years due to extensive penetration of these systems in the region on account of surge in personalized medicine demand in the country and also rapid propagation of cloud LIS. Select Competitors (Total 254 Featured) Cerner Corporation Cirdan Comp Pro Med, Inc. CompuGroup Medical AG Margy Tech Pvt Ltd. McKesson Corporation Meditech Orchard Software Corporation Soft Computer Consultants Inc. Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. XIFIN Inc.





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback

Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for

Laboratory Information Systems

EXHIBIT 4: Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

254 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

Functions of an Effective LIS

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market to Witness Rapid

Growth

Standalone LIS Holds Major Share

Services Segment Dominates the LIS Market, Software to Witness

Higher Growth during the Forecast Period

On-Premise LIS Holds Major Share Due to Customization Benefits

Cloud-based LIS Model to Grow in Prominence due to Many

Benefits Offered over Traditional, On-Premise Models

US Holds Clear Edge over Other Regions, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit

Fastest Growth

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Introduction of Advanced Technologies Fuel Demand for

Laboratory Information Systems

Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increase Adoption

Increasing Concerns Pertaining to Data Integrity Fuel Demand

for Laboratory Information Systems

Introduction of Stringent Data Protection Guidelines Propel

Demand for Laboratory Information System Software

Use of Easy to Integrate Laboratory Information Systems Gain

Momentum

Artificial Intelligence Gains Prominence

EXHIBIT 5: AI Spending in Healthcare & Life sciences in US$

Million for Years 2020 & 2025

Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

A Key Market Driver for LIS

EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer

Site: 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Laboratory Information

System/LIS market

EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown

of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Adoption of Laboratory Automation Drives the Need for LIS

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Spur the Adoption of LIS

EXHIBIT 11: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion

for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Rise in Molecular Testing Volumes to Elevate Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Global Genetic Testing Market in US$ Million: 2015,

2020, & 2025

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth

of the Market

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Need to Improve Diagnostics Accuracy

Increasing Popularity of Enterprise LIS

Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for

Robust and Comprehensive LIS

Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine to Support Growth

EXHIBIT 15: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rise in Investment in R&D Activity to Spur Growth

Shortage of Trained Professionals Hinders Adoption Rate



