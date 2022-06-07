30th Aircraft Leasing Conference: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues - London , United Kingdom - June 24th, 2022

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Leasing: Commercial, Legal and Technical Issues" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Further to its previous success in Washington DC, Dubai, London, Dublin and online, the high-level interactive Aircraft Leasing seminar is taking place in London.



The workshop has been fine-tuned over the years and recently some major changes have been made, which are being introduced this year. The format is different, and in addition to the legal side of leases, the conference includes significantly more material on the technical side and the commercial issues.

Conference Speakers Include:

Mark Atwood, Member, Cozen O'Connor

Jamie Baldwin, J.D., Adjunct Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus and Visiting Lecturer, University of Westminster (London, UK) and Emirates Aviation University (Dubai)

Simon Clements, Executive Vice President Marketing, Novus Aviation Capital

Simon Davies, VP Sales, UK, Middle East, and India, Global Jet Capital

Sylvain Gloux, Senior Director Origination, Aviation Finance & Investment Solutions, NORD/LB

Rachel McKay, Aircraft Expert Witness, KAYWAY.AERO & President, German Aviation Expert Association (GAEA / VdL)

Who should attend:

Aircraft operators and manufacturers, lawyers, consultants, bankers, leasing and financing companies, insurance companies and all aviation professionals with an interest in aircraft leasing.

Conference Agenda:



Commercial Aspects

Airline Sector (Lessee)

Aircraft Acquisition/Fleet Planning

Buying versus Leasing

ACMI Leases

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Commercial Aspects (continued)

Leasing Company Sector (Lessor)

Lessor Priorities and Interests

Outlook

General Aviation/Business Aviation Snapshot

Au Revoir, A380

Legal Aspects

Overview of Major Legal Issues of a Typical Lease Agreement

Summary of Transaction

Parties/Property

Definitions

Representations and Warranties

Conditions Precedent

Lease Term

Payments

Security Deposit/Lockout

Rent/Net Lease

Covenants

Operation of Aircraft

Insurance

Record keeping and Logs

Events of Default

Indemnities

Subleasing

Quiet Enjoyment

Cape Town Convention

Sovereign Immunity

Confidentiality

Governing Law and Jurisdiction

Technical Aspects

Overview of Technical Components of a Typical Lease Agreement

Delivery Conditions

Airworthiness Directives/Service Bulletins

Maintenance Program

Records

Maintenance Reserves

Return Conditions

Concluding Remarks



