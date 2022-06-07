Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Execution of a Non-Binding Agreement to Acquire a US$5M in Annual Revenue Plastics Business with 40% Gross Margins

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global” or the ‎‎“ Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today it has executed a non-binding agreement (“Agreement”) to acquire a cash flow positive medical device business it plans to close with its current balance sheet.



As a reminder, the Company announced an update call by Chairman and interim CEO Les Cross on June 9, 2022 at 5pm (eastern time), on the one year anniversary of the Salona Global’s listing on the TSX-V. The dial in information is below:

Fiscal Year End February 28, 2022, Update Call Dial In: +1 (866) 518-6930

Passcode: SALONA

The Company has come to financial terms to acquire a company focused on designing, producing and selling specialty plastics in several markets including the medical device market (“Acquisition Target”).

According to current due diligence, the Acquisition Target has unaudited annual revenues of approximately US$5M with 40% gross margins. According to the Agreement, Salona Global would pay US$6,500,000 or just over 1.2 times annual revenues, made up of an initial cash payment of US$3,000,000 and the issuance of up to 1,600,000 shares on closing, and US$2,500,000 in deferred payments upon performance.

This potential acquisition would build upon the strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company and, if completed, would continue to add cash flow as well as production expertise and capabilities of the Company providing the opportunity for further organic growth as Salona Global builds out its medical device product portfolio, either through acquisition or product development.

“With this acquisition we would add more products and specialty production capacity, as well as revenue and cash flow,” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona Global. “Our goal for 2022 is simple: Acquire more businesses and build out our product portfolio, both by acquisition and internal product development. As with our previous acquisitions, this potential deal would add revenue and cash flow, as well as a strong team of professionals with expertise we can expand. We are optimistic we will finalize the acquisition in due course now that we have an outline on the financial terms for the acquisition. We are fortunate enough to have a strong balance sheet and cash flow profile so that we may close this deal without need of any equity financing.”

Additional Information

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding the Acquisition Target disclosed herein is unaudited and ‎derived as a result of the Company’s due diligence, including a review of the Acquisition Target’s bank statements and tax returns.

There can be no assurance that the potential acquisition by the Company will ‎be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreement has been executed. Completion of the acquisition will be subject to applicable director, shareholder and regulatory (including the TSX Venture Exchange) approvals.‎

