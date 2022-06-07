Clear Blue Technologies Recognized in Corporate Knights' Inaugural Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada

TORONTO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV: CBLU), the market leader in Smart Off-Grid power technology, announces that Corporate Knights, an independent media, and research B Corp committed to advancing a sustainable economy, has recognized the Company as one of the Future 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada (“Future 50”). With its inaugural publication, the Future 50 highlights emerging Canadian companies, whose business activities align with the transition to a clean economy.



“Clear Blue is focused on building a sustainable future powered by Smart Off-Grid, and we are honoured to be part of Corporate Knights’ ranking of its 50 Fastest-Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada,” says Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Cofounder of Clear Blue. “Our significant growth in 2021 demonstrates the value of clean energy solutions in our target markets and the potential of Smart Off-Grid technology for the future of major industries like telecommunications. We are only seeing the beginning of the implementation of this technology on a large scale, and we expect to see even more growth in 2022, and beyond as well, which makes us optimistic about making next year’s list.”

The Future 50 is a rules-based quantitative ranking that considered 5,115 companies’ year-over-year revenue growth %, capital expenditure, acquisitions, research and development, and employment, and was then refined to include the top 25 publicly traded companies and top 25 privately owned companies that earn more than 50% of their revenue from clean energy sources. Clear Blue Technologies was ranked #13 of the 25 public companies, largely attributed to a revenue growth rate of 103% in 2021.

For more information on the Future 50: The Fastest Growing Sustainable Companies in Canada please visit: Future 50 | Corporate Knights

About Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU)

Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. Using patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through the Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCQB: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com .

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research B Corp committed to advancing a sustainable economy that supports both people and the planet.

Since 2002, Corporate Knights has published an award-winning quarterly magazine. It is distributed in The Globe and Mail, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. With a circulation of more than 126,000, Corporate Knights magazine is the most prominent publication dedicated to advancing a sustainable economy.

The Corporate Knights research division produces global corporate and fund rankings. Its flagship ranking is the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, released each year during the World Economic Forum.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

Miriam Tuerk

Co-Founder and CEO

+1-416-433-3952

miriam@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors