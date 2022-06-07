Dairy Testing Services Market is projected to value at US$ 7.3 Bn, during 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dairy testing services market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecasted period and to be valued more than USD 7.3 Bn by 2032.



Pesticides, viruses, toxins, and heavy metals are the most common causes of foodborne diseases. According to a 2019 WHO estimate, over 23 million people in Europe become unwell after eating tainted food, with 4,700 people dying each year. Raw and unpasteurized milk, cheese, and ice cream are the most common sources of contamination in dairy products all over the world. If raw milk is handled incorrectly before or after pasteurisation, pathogenic contamination can develop.

Moreover, Cronobacter, Enterobacteriaceae, and Salmonella must be absent in dried infant formula and dried dietary meals for specific medical purposes intended for children under six months of age in the EU, according to Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2073/2005.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14893

This food must also be tested for the presence of Bacillus cereus, which is suspected. In the United States, all finished dry product infant formula samples (domestic or imported) that have to be tested for Salmonella and Cronobacter must be examined. Each sample for Salmonella analysis should be 25 grammes or larger, and for Cronobacter analysis, it should be 10 grammes or larger.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The dairy testing services market is expected to expand at CAGR of 8.1% over the forecasted period. Among the testing type segment, safety testing is dominating the segment holding around 51.3% of the revenue and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 5.6% over the forecasted period. Among the technology, traditional segment is expected to dominate the technology segment holding more than 43.6% revenue share and it is expected to grow with around 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Raw milk is dominating the product type segment holding around 28.7% in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 4.6% over the forecasted period.

“Dairy Products are in high demand around the world as they provide, multiple health benefits like sustain energy, gut health, immunity boosting, calming. Manufacturers are spending high amount of money on R&D in order to develop innovative dairy products. Manufacturers are introducing a variety of new milk products.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14893

Competitive Landscape

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Mérieux Nutrisciences

ALS Limited

Bureau Veritas

TUV Nord Group

AsureQuality Limited

Intertek Group plc

Microbac Laboratories

Neogen Corp.

Key manufacturers of dairy testing services market are majorly focusing on research & development in order to develop innovative and unique product offering. In addition to this these key players in the dairy testing services market are also concentrating on merger, acquisition and joint ventures to expand their geographical presence and also to increase the existing production capacity.

• SGS S.A bought IDEA TESTS in October 2021. IDEA is based in Talence (Bordeaux area), Plouzané and Martillac (Brest region) in France, as well as Bucharest, Romania. In 2020, IDEA employed about 80 people and generated approximately EUR 6 million in revenue.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14893

Dairy Testing Services Market by Category

By Testing Type, Dairy Testing Services Market is segmented as:

Safety Testing Pathogens Cronobacter sakazakii E. Coli Salmonella Campylobacter Listeria Others (Others include vibrio, clostridium, staphylococcus, and bacillus) Pesticides Mycotoxins Adulterants Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS)

Quality Testing





By Technology, Dairy Testing Services Market is segmented as:

Traditional Agar Culturing

Rapid Testing Convenience-Based Immunoassay Chromatography & Spectrometry Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)







By Product Type, Dairy Testing Services Market is segmented as:

Raw Milk

Pasteurized Milk/Modified Milk

Cheese and Processed Cheese

Infant Formula

Milk Powder

Fermented Milk

Others (Cream, Deeps, Dressings)





By Region, Dairy Testing Services Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14893

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Dairy Testing Services Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Dairy Testing Services Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Testing Type

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14893

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Electric Meat Saw Market Share: The market value is projected to increase from US$ 2,194.9 Mn in 2022 to US$ 3,784.9 Mn by 2032. The electric meat saw market was valued at US$ 2,072.1 Mn at the end of 2021 and is anticipated to exhibit Y-o-Y growth of 5.2% in 2022.

Brewing Enzymes Market Size: The global brewing enzymes market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 409.3 Mn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The brewing enzymes market accounts for around 17% of the global food enzymes market, which was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021.

Meat Mixers Market Trends: The meat mixers market size is forecast to surpass US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a 7.1% CAGR, the market valuation is set to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2032.

Oat Beta-Glucan Market Outlook: The global oat beta-glucan market size is likely to reach US$ 623.2 Million in 2022. Increasing consumption of oats owing to the changing dietary patterns of consumers is set to augment the demand for oat beta-glucan in the near future.

Phenylalanine Market Demand: The global phenylalanine market reached US$ 660 Mn in 2021. The demand for phenylalanine in the market is estimated to reach US$ 675 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 3% to 4% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Cheese Color Market Growth: Increasing consumption of fermented food and changing lifestyle of consumers are set to push the demand for cheese color in future years. As per FMI, the cheese color market is likely to be valued at US$ 691.5 Million in 2032.

Anti-Caking Agents Market Type: The global anti-caking agents market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 754.4 Mn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Global Mussels Market Forecast: The global mussels market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 4.1 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022-2032.

Oat Protein Market Sale: The global oat protein market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 51 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.4% by 2022-2032, to reach a value of USD 75.8 Mn by 2032.

Seafood Market Value: The global Seafood market is expected to reach market valuation of US$ 110.2 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 3.6% by 2022-2032. Seafood sales grew at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dairy-testing-services-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs