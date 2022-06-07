Dave & Buster’s Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DALLAS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended May 1, 2022.



Key First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue increased 24.1% from the first quarter of 2019 to a record $451.1 million compared with $265.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $363.6 million in the first quarter of 2019

Total comparable sales increased 10.9% compared with the same period in 2019

Net income totaled a record $67.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net income of $19.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $42.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45.9% from the first quarter of 2019 to a record $143.2 million or 31.8% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $76.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 (28.9% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of $98.2 million, or 27.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019

Ended the quarter with $139.1 million in cash, approximately $492.5 million of liquidity available under the Company’s $500 million revolving credit facility, net of $7.5 million in letters of credit, and a net debt leverage ratio of 0.7x



“We are pleased to report another quarter of outstanding financial results,” said Kevin Sheehan, Dave & Buster’s Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “We set records for revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter indicating a return to a normalized operating environment. I am so proud of our teams as they have enthusiastically welcomed back guests to our stores. We are excited about the trajectory of our business and particularly the next few months as we begin our “Summer of Games” roll-out that we hope will drive even more visitation to our stores. As demonstrated by our first quarter results, our teams continue to execute on our initiatives to drive organic growth, improve profitability, and produce significant cash flow from the business. We have significant upside potential and with our continued focus on innovation, growth and value creation, we are determined to deliver on that potential. To that end, we are excited to add Main Event to the Dave & Buster’s team. Their strong management team and strategic fit with our Company provide for even more growth opportunities, for both brands, which will benefit all stakeholders. We expect to close the transaction in a few weeks and we will have more to say about Main Event shortly thereafter. We are optimistic about the future and look forward to sharing our ongoing progress in the coming quarters.”

Michael Quartieri, Dave & Buster’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our record first quarter results demonstrate our ability to drive revenue, profitability and strong cash flow despite continued headwinds in the economy. We are benefiting from a higher mix of amusements and a leaner operating model. While we are still experiencing pressures from wage and commodity inflation, our margins continued to improve as we have offset inflationary costs with a more efficient labor model, costs savings and efficiencies and thoughtful pricing actions. In addition, over the past year we have reduced our net debt ratio to 0.7x and ended the first quarter of 2022 with $139 million of cash on the balance sheet.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was a record $451.1 million, an increase of 70.0% from $265.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 24.1% from $363.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Comparable store sales increased 10.9% compared with the first quarter of 2019 (the Company has chosen to continue reporting comparable store sales versus 2019 in order to provide a more meaningful comparison). Walk-in comparable store sales increased 14.7% while Special Event comparable store sales declined 34.6% compared with the same period in 2019. Non-comparable store revenue totaled $89.2 million compared with $58.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $33.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating income totaled a record $98.7 million, or 21.9% of revenue, compared with operating income of $37.0 million, or 14.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and operating income $57.7 million, or 15.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled a record $67.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared with net income of $19.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $42.4 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $143.2 million, or 31.8% of revenue, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $76.7 million, or 28.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and adjusted EBITDA of $98.2 million, or 27.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $163.3 million, or 36.2% of revenue, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $90.8 million, or 34.2% of revenue in the first quarter of 2021 and store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $112.7 million, or 31.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company generated approximately $148.6 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter, ending the quarter with $139.1 million in cash and approximately $492.5 million of availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility, net $7.5 million in letters of credit.

The Company’s net debt leverage ratio was approximately 0.7x as of May 1, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Update

The Company’s business has continued to strengthen through the first five weeks of the second quarter, during which comparable store sales increased 12.2% compared with the same period in 2019. Walk-in comparable store sales increased 17.8% while Special Event comparable store sales declined 27.9% for the five-week period compared with 2019.

*Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS May 1, 2022 January 30, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,081 $ 25,910 Other current assets 78,059 119,661 Total current assets 217,140 145,571 Property and equipment, net 787,750 778,597 Operating lease right of use assets 1,055,328 1,037,197 Intangible and other assets, net 382,882 384,425 Total assets $ 2,443,100 $ 2,345,790 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 313,078 $ 311,515 Operating lease liabilities 1,294,486 1,277,539 Other long-term liabilities 51,828 49,881 Long-term debt, net 431,966 431,395 Stockholders' equity 351,742 275,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,443,100 $ 2,345,790



