Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., June 07, 2022 -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in June:



Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Location: Virtual

J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Presentation: 3:05 PM ET

Webcast link: Available here.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Technology ESG Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Location: Palo Alto, Calif.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

