Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Engages New to The Street TV for a 6-Month TV Series

NEW YORK and FRISCO, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV announced today that it will feature Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) on its national and internationally syndicated television program. The series will span for 6-months, introducing Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.’s energy business to New to The Street viewers.



FMW Media will produce and broadcast the show to New to The Street’s syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV . New to The Street TV will create and design televised segments with an objective to keep viewers informed and updated, bringing attention to Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.’s (OTCQB: VBHI) oil and gas business fundamentals and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . New to The Street TV’s social media team, combined with the television network partners, will reshare media content with the expectation to support the interview series and create a platform to educate televised viewers and others.

“We are very excited to start working with New to The Street TV to introduce our Company to their unique investor and business focused audiences,” stated Scott Cox, CEO, Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. “New to The Street TV interviews will help further drive awareness of VBHI’s value proposition as well as our current and future business operations in the oil and gas sector.”

New to The Street’s TV hosts will interview key management members, with the expectation to provide its TV viewers a comprehensive overview of the Company’s oil and gas holdings and royalty interests.

Vince Caruso, CEO of FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV, states, “during the next 6-months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with VBHI’s management, giving us exciting business updates and developments on their US based oil/gas business. And we at New to The Street TV anticipate maximizing viewership interest about their ongoing developments and growth.”

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) interviews will air on New to The Street’s syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and Bloomberg TV ; show dates and times “To Be Announced.”

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is an Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests - www.verdebh.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms potentially reaches over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

