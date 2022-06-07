Silver Nanoparticles Market Size to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 15.6%: AMR

Portland, OR, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silver nanoparticles market generated $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in demand for silver nanoparticles for anti-microbial applications, remarkable perks of silver nano particles such as optical properties, anti-microbial properties, high electrical conductivity, immense demand for silver nanoparticles from the pharmaceutical industry for application in the field of biomarkers, biosensors, implant technology, tissue engineering, nanorobots & nanomedicine, and image enhancement devices are expected to drive the growth of the global silver nanoparticles market. On the other hand, high cost of silver nanoparticles is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in the trend of biological synthesis method is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global silver nanoparticles market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industries that used silver nanoparticles such as electronics, textile, and others.

This was done due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Thus, the demand for silver nanoparticles significantly decreased during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global silver nanoparticles market based on synthesis method, shape, application and region.

Based on synthesis method, the wet chemistry segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The biological synthesis segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Based on shape, the spheres segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding two-fifths of the total market. The colloidal silver particles segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global silver nanoparticles market report include Advanced Nano Products, American Elements, Ames Goldsmith, Cerion LLC, Dune silver, E. Merck KG, Meliorum, MKnano (M K Impex Corp.), Nanocomposix, Nanocs Inc., Nanogap Sub-nm-powder, S.A., NANOGRAFI Co. Inc., Nanopure, Nanoshel, Novacentrix, PEN Inc., Prime Nanotechnology Co.,Ltd., Strem, Tecnan, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

